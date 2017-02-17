SpaceX Is Investigating Leak In Falcon 9 Rocket Just Hours Before Launch

Elon Musk says a Donald Trump presidency is not a concern for Tesla and says eliminating ZEV credits could actually boost Tesla’s competitive advantage.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company is investigating a leak in the rocket that is set to launch in less than 24 hours.

“Investigating a (very small) leak in the upper stage,” said Musk in a Tweet Friday. “If ok, will launch tomorrow.”

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 10:01 a.m. EST Saturday from launch pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon spacecraft towards the International Space Station (ISS) for its tenth cargo delivery, weighing 5,500 lbs. The Dragon spacecraft will carry science research, crew supplies and hardware, NASA said.

Saturday’s planned launch comes after a successful Falcon 9 rocket launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California last month, in which SpaceX delivered 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for the communications company Iridium.

That launch was the first since a SpaceX rocket exploded on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Fla. last September. The accident caused damage to the launch site and a $200 million AMOS-6 communications satellite from Israeli company Spacecom.

If Saturday’s launch goes as planned, NASA will be gin coverage of the launch begins at 8:30 a.m. EST. If the launch is canceled, the rocket will launch 9:38 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, NASA said in a statement.

