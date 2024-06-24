SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to launch GOES-U weather satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

Crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center are getting ready to launch a critical spacecraft.

Scientists say the GOES-U satellite is the most advanced weather satellite ever made.

Engineers say the resolution of one image from the satellite would be like seeing home plate at Wrigley Field in Chicago from Times Square in New York City.

GOES-U will monitor everything from Atlantic hurricanes to space weather caused by the sun.

A new instrument called the compact chronograph will send new images of the sun every 30 minutes.

Scientists say this will help monitor the severity of geomagnetic storms on Earth.

“Having a better and faster observation will help us better alert our infrastructure providers and potential hazards so they can take action,” said NOAA Director Ken Graham.

The GOES-U satellite is set to launch at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a Falcon Heavy rocket.

