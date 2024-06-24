Can SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral be seen in Tallahassee?

When SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, can capital city residents see it?

Possibly, people in Tallahassee have reported seeing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket liftoff (see video below).

The mammoth SpaceX rocket Falcon Heavy − more powerful than the space agency's Falcon 9 − will potentially lift off this week. Depending on weather, Falcon Heavy should be visible from nearly anywhere on the Space Coast and in areas outside of the county, possibly hundreds of miles away.

Here's more information about the rocket launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. If there are changes to the launch, this story will be updated.

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? The next is Tuesday, June 25: SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U

Two weeks from today the new #GOESU satellite launches to space. It'll launch from @NASAKennedy on a @SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket. GOES-U will be positioned in the GOES East Position as GOES 19.



The current GOES East satellite, GOES 16, will become a on-orbit backup. #FLwx https://t.co/X96zSm0l07 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) June 11, 2024

What is SpaceX Falcon Heavy?

The Falcon Heavy is three Falcon 9 rocket first stages — which together give three times the lift. The center Falcon 9 is fully loaded with the second stage of the rocket and the payload atop. The payload, in this case the NOAA satellite, is encased in fairings to shield it on the way to space.

By comparison, the Falcon 9 that launches Starlink missions is a single rocket. Just one of these single rockets towers 229.6 feet tall with the second stage and has a diameter of 12 feet.

With three of these Falcon 9 rockets, the monster Falcon Heavy stands the same height. However, it's much wider, giving it a width of 39.9 feet, which is comparable to almost three cars parked bumper to bumper.

How big is Falcon Heavy? What does SpaceX Falcon Heavy look like compared to Falcon 9 rockets?

Photo galleries attached to this story show scenes of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch (morning, afternoon or night) from the Space Coast of Florida. From Titusville to Tallahassee, it's about 300 miles.

Falcon Heavy, which is made up of three Falcon 9 rocket first stages, can potentially be seen outside of the Space Coast, weather permitting and depending on cloud cover.

Will it rain in Cape Canaveral, Florida, today? Will weather cancel SpaceX rocket launch?

Shown is the National Weather Service-Melbourne radar, which shows conditions in real-time for the Space Coast and other parts of Florida.

Can you see a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral, Florida, in Tallahassee?

In the Jan. 26, 2023, YouTube video above from user Wright, "Starlink 5-2 launched from Cape Canaveral early in the morning at 4:32 am ET from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch was visible from Tallahassee. About 1.5 to 2 hours after launch, the light from the sun began to illuminate the exhaust and clouds produced from the first stage ascent of the SpaceX Falcon 9."

In addition, millions around the world watched Feb. 6, 2018, as 27 Merlin engines roared to life at Kennedy Space Center, lifting SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket into the evening sky. More than 100,000 visitors to Florida's Space Coast had witnessed the historic demo flight of the most powerful rocket in the world. Interestingly, that bright orange-yellow dot in the sky could be seen from parts of the capital city.

If the clouds cooperate, it’s conceivable that the June 25, 2024, SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch could be visible as far away as Tallahassee. When the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California in October 2018, it was viewed by skywatchers from hundreds of miles away.

In a June 24, 2019, Tallahassee Democrat story, Ken Kopczynski, president of the Tallahassee Astronomical Society who wrote columns for the Tallahassee Democrat as the “Sky Guy,” said for best viewing find a spot with a clear view to the east/southeast with no clouds. In the story, Kopczynski suggested the "Alford Greenway or the Cypress Landing Boat Launch overlooking Lake Miccosukee. The Costco parking lot on Mahan Drive may also offer a decent view of the horizon."

Videos, tweets of SpaceX rocket launch near Cape Canaveral spotted in Tallahassee, Florida

I waited months for this shot and I was not disappointed! Great view of the launch this morning from Tallahassee, FL. 300+ miles away from the rocket.

Godspeed #CrewDragon2 ,#Endeavour, and thanks for one hell of a show this morning! #SpaceX #NASA pic.twitter.com/l354sAlmyG — Wright Dobbs (@WrightDobbs) April 23, 2021

Photos, tweets of rocket launch seen in Tallahassee, Florida

Clear skies across the state tonight for @SpaceX s @Starlink Group 6-45 launch out of @NASAKennedy . This was as viewed from just outside Tallahassee, 250 miles as the crow flies. pic.twitter.com/gZPd4YlWv2 — Mat-MadeOnEarthFoundInSpace (@MadeOnEarthFou1) March 31, 2024

It's probably been almost 10 years since I've seen a rocket launch and it was the first time seeing one from Tallahassee. Tonight, I got to witness the #SpaceX launch of #Crew1! Really amazing sight, even from 250+ miles away. 6 image composite here. #LaunchAmerica #NASA pic.twitter.com/k8u8ndMWfG — Wright Dobbs (@WrightDobbs) November 16, 2020

Boostback burn of the @SpaceX/@NASA #Crew8 as viewed from #Tallahassee this evening. Great weather up here for viewing and finally got to see the "nebula" from Tallahassee. Definitely not as cool as from the Space Coast but still neat! #FLwx #Tally pic.twitter.com/6no12SDjNu — Wright Dobbs (@WrightDobbs) March 4, 2024

