SpaceX Falcon Heavy to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center: Best spots to watch liftoff

The mammoth SpaceX rocket − more powerful than the space agency's Falcon 9 − will potentially liftoff this week.

Depending on weather, Falcon Heavy should be visible from nearly anywhere on the Space Coast and in areas outside of the county. Here's more information about the rocket launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. If there are changes to the launch, this story will be updated.

What is SpaceX Falcon Heavy?

The Falcon Heavy is three Falcon 9 rocket first stages — which together give three times the lift. The center Falcon 9 is fully loaded with the second stage of the rocket and the payload atop. The payload, in this case the NOAA satellite, is encased in fairings to shield it on the way to space.

By comparison, the Falcon 9 that launches Starlink missions is a single rocket. Just one of these single rockets towers 229.6 feet tall with the second stage and has a diameter of 12 feet.

With three of these Falcon 9 rockets, the monster Falcon Heavy stands the same height. However, it's much wider, giving it a width of 39.9 feet, which is comparable to almost three cars parked bumper to bumper.

Photo galleries attached to this story show scenes of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch (morning, afternoon or night) from the Space Coast of Florida, which includes 72 miles of coast, from Mims and Titusville to Melbourne Beach and Grant-Valkaria.

Falcon Heavy, which is made up of three Falcon 9 rocket first stages, can be seen outside of the Space Coast, weather permitting and depending on cloud cover.

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best view to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are farther south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

Jetty Park Beach and Pier , 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

Playalinda Beach , 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park , 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

Space View Park , 8 Broad St., Titusville

Sand Point Park , 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

Rotary Riverfront Park , 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

Riverfront Park at Cocoa Village, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa (just before State Road 520 Causeway)

Cocoa Village, near the parks and shops or near the docks

Various parks on Merritt Island

Rotary Park , 1899 S. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island

Kiwanis Park on Kiwanis Island Park Road on Merritt Island

Port Canaveral, with ships from Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean at port

Alan Shepard Park , 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Cocoa Beach Pier , 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

Lori Wilson Park , 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

Sidney Fischer Park , 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Downtown Cocoa Beach , along Minutemen Causeway

Tables Beach , 197 SR A1A, Satellite Beach

The Tides on SR A1A in Satellite Beach

Various parks, including the Pelican Beach Clubhouse, in Satellite Beach

Pineda Causeway

Eau Gallie Causeway

Front Street Park near Melbourne (U.S. 192) Causeway and U.S. 1 in Melbourne

Indialantic boardwalk at Melbourne Causeway and SR A1A

Paradise Beach Park , aka Howard Futch Park, 2301 SR A1A, Melbourne (this is a beachside park)

Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

