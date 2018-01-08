Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches secret Zuma payload into orbit
Reuters Videos
•
January 8, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is successfully luanched into space. No reporter narration.
Popular in the Community
Jags' Yannick Ngakoue accuses Bills' Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during game
1,691
reactions
4%
67%
29%
3 Soaring Gene-Editing Biotech Stocks: Which Is the Best Buy?
1
reactions
Sharon Stone, 59, wore one of the most revealing dresses at the Golden Globes
1,433
reactions
6%
68%
26%
Oprah Winfrey brings the Golden Globes to tears with inspiring speech
7,043
reactions
5%
61%
34%
These incredible macro photos were captured by a phone camera
22
reactions
26%
57%
17%
John Young: Who Was Legendary Moon-Walking NASA Astronaut?
SpaceX delivers a government craft into orbit
Poverty Lingers in Town Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Wed
27
reactions
5%
68%
27%
Actress Blanca Blanco didn't wear black to the Golden Globes — but shaming her is part of the problem
5,847
reactions
7%
64%
29%
“The Breakfast Club’s” Ally Sheedy called out James Franco’s predatory behavior during the Golden Globes
382
reactions
3%
69%
28%
Natalie Portman slides a jab at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after Oprah's big speech
36
reactions
2%
81%
17%
People rally in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran
460
reactions
4%
69%
27%
Math Reveals Your Royal Roots
6
reactions
0%
71%
29%
Weekend Rewind: President Trump's fiery response to new White House tell-all book
10
reactions
8%
54%
38%
Water Main Break Causes Mayhem and Delays at JFK Airport
L.A.’s nightmare scenario is becoming a reality: It’s LaVar vs. the Lakers
604
reactions
4%
75%
21%
Golden Globes 2018: The highs and lows
695
reactions
5%
66%
29%
Couple Ordered To Pay Enslaved Nanny $121,000 After 2 Years Of Work
1,443
reactions
3%
80%
17%
Christians around the world celebrate Epiphany
102
reactions
8%
67%
25%
How 'wi-fi' connects human brains and explains why people have 'gut feelings'
Golden Globe highlights
1
reactions
De-prescribing clinics are giving opioid patients the tools to deal with pain without drugs
6
reactions
0%
43%
57%
Here’s how many people didn’t wear black at the 2018 Golden Globes
514
reactions
3%
68%
29%
Portuguese town encourages children to smoke at Epiphany
1,456
reactions
5%
69%
26%