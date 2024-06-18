SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch may be visible in Arizona. Here's how to see it

Although the next SpaceX mission is launching in California, Arizonans can continue to follow the company's astronomical pursuits from home.

SpaceX is expected to see a Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenburg Air Force Base on Tuesday, June 18. The liftoff window for the launch, which was delayed from its original June 13 launch date, was set to begin at 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

In the past, the launches from California have been visible in Arizona skies, catching residents' attention and causing an uproar on social media. The launch will also have a live stream on SpaceX's account on X, formerly Twitter. The stream will begin five minutes before liftoff.

Where in California does SpaceX launch from?

The rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast of California.

The base is located in Santa Barbara County, about 5 miles from the small town of Vandenberg Village. The closest city is Lompoc, located about 10 miles south of the base, followed by Santa Maria, about 17 miles north.

What is SpaceX?

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, more widely known as SpaceX, is an astronautics company owned and co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

The company manufactures spacecraft and launches communication satellites to space intending to deliver broadband internet services.

What is Falcon 9?

According to the SpaceX website, Falcon 9 is the first orbital-class reusable rocket. The two-stage rocket transports people and payloads — the portion of the spacecraft that produces mission data and then relays it back to Earth —into space and back.

Falcon 9's reusability allows SpaceX to "refly the most expensive parts of the rocket". According to the website, this will allow space access to become more affordable.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite constellation that uses a low Earth orbit to function. According to the SpaceX website, Starlink is the first and largest satellite constellation to travel in a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet across the globe.

While most satellite internet services operate from single geostationary satellites orbiting Earth at about 22,236 miles, Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet at about 341 miles.

The low-orbit nature of Starlink's satellites lowers latency and data time between the user and the satellite, which improves the performance of high-data-rate activities like streaming, online gaming and video calls.

Starlink also aims to eliminate cell service dead zones through its Direct to Cell program. Like a cell tower in space, Direct to Cell will allow access to texting, calling, and browsing in traditionally remote areas.

How to watch the launch

The launch in California will create a light display over many parts of Arizona, so you can actually see the spacecraft from the comfort of your own backyard. Just look to the left.

If you want to watch the launch online, a live webcast will stream on SpaceX's X account about five minutes before liftoff. You can watch live at twitter.com/SpaceX.

Arizona Republic reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is the next SpaceX launch? Here's what to know about Falcon 9