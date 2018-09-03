SpaceX Engineer Details Ambitious Plan to Build ‘Multiple Cities on Mars’

SpaceX wants to give rise to a human settlement on Mars, starting small with a couple of spaceships and expanding out into a sprawling metropolis. Paul Wooster, the company’s principal Mars development engineer, detailed in a video uploaded last week how the firm is grappling with some of the big questions that come with taking on one of the biggest projects in human history.

“The idea would be to expand out, start off not just with an outpost, but grow into a larger base, not just like there are in Antarctica, but really a village, a town, growing into a city and then multiple cities on Mars,” Wooster said at the 21st Annual International Mars Society Convention, held at the Pasadena Convention Center in California over August 23 to 26. The convention notes that Wooster is a long-time supporter that attended early conferences and also served as a founding member of the Mars Society.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk detailed the company’s plans to reach Mars at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, last September. A newly-designed “BFR” rocket that measures 348 feet tall will produce liftoff thrust of 5,400 tons from 31 Raptor engines. SpaceX will send two of these rockets to Mars in 2022, filled with supplies for future missions. The company will send four more in 2024, two of which will ferry the first humans to the planet to set up an outpost.

Musk's BFR slide in its whole.

Wooster explained that each ship would carry around 100 tons of supplies, meaning the six ships would ferry around double the mass of the International Space Station to Mars. The ships would probably serve as the home for the first humans initially, as they work to extract resources and become self-sufficient fast. The humans will be tasked with extracting at least one tonne of ice per day, part of which will help make the methane fuel to bring the humans and rockets back to Earth.

The six ships are the first steps to permanent Martian cities. The humans will then need to consider establishing surface power, developing landing pads, habitats, greenhouses, additional life support, and all the other amenities to encourage a functioning settlement.

“All the capabilities you need to have a growing population on the surface,” Wooster said.