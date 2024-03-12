SpaceX’s Dragon Endurance to pass over Kansas as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — SpaceX’s Dragon Endurance spacecraft will pass over Kansas as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere Tuesday morning.

“NASA’s Crew-7 mission is splashing down off the Gulf Coast of Florida at 5:50 a.m. EDT (0950 UTC)—and skywatchers in the central and southern United States will have the chance to spot SpaceX’s Dragon Endurance spacecraft as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere,” said NASA on Facebook.

Those in Kansas can see it around 4:37 a.m. CT.

Nasa will have live reentry coverage beginning at 3:30 a.m. CT. online at plus.nasa.gov.

