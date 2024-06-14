SpaceX is continuing Texas's legacy as the center of space travel; Here's what to know

Houston's NASA base provides one of the many iconic aspects of Texas identity, but in recent years the government's aerospace agency has taken a step back and encouraged private companies to push space exploration further. One of the winners of this new approach from NASA was SpaceX. So far the company, helmed by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has received upwards of $2 billion from the government to test new technologies.

While NASA has scaled back operations, Texas is still center stage as Boca Chica, TX has served as the test HQ for four Space X launches. The latest took place on June 6 and was a resounding success. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest launch.

How did the latest Starship launch go?

By all accounts, this launch was a resounding success for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its flagship development Starship. Starship is intended for repeated space exploration, and even cargo or passenger launches. Starship is known for its powerful launch system and, when perfected, it will be able to carry up to 100 people on long-duration interplanetary flights.

Starship launched successfully, a step the company has gotten right in the past. From there the spacecraft took a full test mission around the planet before heading back for landing. In past launches, the landing has plagued SpaceX’s operations and was a source of stress ahead of this launch.

This time, the craft landed successfully in the Indian Ocean, which represents a significant milestone for Musk and SpaceX. According to the company, damage was suffered to the craft via black tiles that came off as the ship reentered the atmosphere — but this was expected.

"Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean!" Said Musk in a social media post.

Previous SpaceX launches have not been as successful

The first SpaceX launch of its Starship was on April 2023. The party didn’t last long however, as the spacecraft encountered issues only 24 miles above the Gulf of Mexico when leaking propellant caused a fire in the Super Heavy booster according to the company.

This malfunction resulted in SpaceX losing communication with the spacecraft and later the craft itself lost control. After the ship lost control, the Autonomous Flight Safety System took over and it detonated the craft in less than four minutes.

In November, the Starship took flight again, reaching space for the first time, according to the SpaceX website. However, it encountered issues with the liquid oxygen supply during the flight. One engine failed and the vehicle ignited into flames.

According to the SpaceX website, the failure was “determined to be filter blockage where liquid oxygen is supplied to the engines, leading to a loss of inlet pressure in engine oxidizer pumps that eventually resulted in one engine failing in a way that resulted in the loss of the vehicle."

SpaceX the center of multiple controversies

On Wednesday SpaceX and its CEO Musk were sued by eight engineers who say they were illegally fired for raising concerns about alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles claims that Musk's conduct cultivated a "pervasively sexist culture" at SpaceX where female engineers were often subjected to sexist comments and harassment. The lawsuit also claims that when brought forward, the women's concerns about workplace culture were ignored.

This is the not the only claim SpaceX is facing. In December of 2023 a handful of environmental groups logged an additional complaint about the environmental impacts of SpaceX Starship launches from Starbase, the company's facility in far southern Texas with the Federal Aviation Administration. The groups initially filed a suit against the FAA shortly after the first Starship launch in April of last year, SpaceNews reported.

Brandi D. Addison of USA TODAY contributed to this report

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: SpaceX's successful Starship launch adds to Texas's aerospace legacy