A distant sonic boom and the roar of the SpaceX rocket could be heard over Mississippi on Tuesday morning as the capsule re-entered the atmosphere. It could be clearly seen in the Jackson area. Shortly after, the capsule touched down in the waters off of Florida.

At 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, the SpaceX capsule could be seen soaring over Mississippi. The capsule was clearly visible from an iPhone 14 in front of the Pearson Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Pearl.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SpaceX capsule seen over Mississippi before splashing down in Florida