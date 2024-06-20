SpaceX will attempt to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral after double-scrub days

After yet another scrub on Wednesday afternoon, SpaceX will try again to launch the Astra 1P/SES-24 satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40. This brings the Space Coast to 13 days without a launch. Can SpaceX break the drought this afternoon?

According to SpaceX, they are aiming for a 5:35 p.m. liftoff, but have a two-hour and 49-minute window if needed.

If weather still does not cooperate with the launch plans of SpaceX, there is another available launch window on Friday during the same time. As of Wednesday afternoon, the 45th Weather Squadron predicts just a 40 percent chance of favorable weather.

This communications mission jumped ahead on SpaceX's calendar after the company had to stand down from its Starlink 10-2 mission, which saw back-to-back weather scrubs followed by a pre-liftoff abort last Friday. With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES U satellite heading for SpaceX's other pad, Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A, SpaceX can only use Space Launch Complex 40, and therefore opted to move that troubled Falcon 9 rocket aside.

The Astra 1P/SES-24 payload is a communications satellite for an SES and Astra partnership, which are European communication organizations. The Ku-band geostationary satellite, which was developed by Thales Alenia Space, will provide satellite TV service for Germany, France and Spain. According to the SES website, Astra satellites have been providing TV and radio for Germany since 1988.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates to be posted on this page, starting 90 minutes before the launch window opens.

