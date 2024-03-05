Space-X works out deal with TPWD, swaps for new state park

AUSTIN (KXAN)- A new state park is coming after Space-X made a deal with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Elon Musk’s space company will get 43 “noncontiguous acres” from Boca Chica State Park, according to a press release from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Space-X worked out a deal with TPWD. Elon Musk’s rocket company will get dozens of acres from Boca Chica State Park and surrounding areas.

In exchange, the company will buy and donate 477 acres acres near Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, which is about 10 miles away, according to TPWD.

During a meeting Monday, TPWD approved the swap plan. However, some critics who protested outside of the meeting said they’re not happy people will lose access to now public areas.

“They took a vote that ensured that our public lands, our public parks will be given to a corporation that has repeatedly been destroying not only the lands that are surrounding Space-X, but all of the wildlife, all of the vegetation that thrives in that area,” one critic said.

TPWD argues the exchange creates a tenfold return and opens up new spots for fishing, kayaking and hiking.

Boca Chica is home to Space-X’s Starbase, which is a site to develop and test rockets with the eventual goal of getting to Mars.

