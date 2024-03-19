Space X Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
Space One launched a rocket earlier in hopes of becoming the first private entity in Japan to put a satellite in orbit, but its rocket (named Kairos) exploded seconds after lift off.
The Falcons gave good money to Darnell Mooney.
Kirk Cousins finished last season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
X's audio chat rooms called Spaces can now broadcast live video, but only for those hosting the session.
Users of Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) continue complaining the platform is engaging in shadowbanning -- aka restricting the visibility of posts by applying a "temporary" label to accounts that can limit the reach/visibility of content -- without providing clarity over why it's imposed the sanctions. Many users can be seen expressing confusion as to why they're being penalized -- apparently not having been given a meaningful explanation as to why the platform has imposed restrictions on their content. Complaints that surface in a search for the phrase "temporary label" show users appear to have received only generic notifications about the reasons for the restrictions -- including a vague text in which X states their accounts "may contain spam or be engaging in other types of platform manipulation".
This week, we're combining the Story of the Week and Launch Highlights sections, because folks -- what else could possibly fit the bill except Starship's third orbital test flight? In my mind, it was a spectacular success, and a testament to the company's truly iterative design approach. This week, with the aid of internal company documents and conversations with sources, I learned that SpaceX requires employees to agree to some unusual terms related to their stock awards, which have a chilling effect on staff.
At its GTC conference, Nvidia today announced Nvidia NIM, a new software platform designed to streamline the deployment of custom and pre-trained AI models into production environments. NIM takes the software work Nvidia has done around inferencing and optimizing models and makes it easily accessible by combining a given model with an optimized inferencing engine and then packing this into a container, making that accessible as a microservice. Typically, it would take developers weeks -- if not months -- to ship similar containers, Nvidia argues -- and that is if the company even has any in-house AI talent.
We drive the refreshed Kia Sorento in its ultimate form: an off-road (ish) three-row SUV with all-terrain tires, new tech, and a whole lot of style.
Due out on March 21, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X will preview an upcoming electric SUV that illustrates a new approach to design.
Inhaling lavender scent can reduce stress and help you sleep better. But should you drink lavender coffee?
Due out for 2025, the Grecale Folgore is Maserati's first electric SUV. It's a lot like the gasoline-powered model beyond the drivetrain.
Stop scrambling for space in your fridge with this sleek, double-decker egg dispenser.
Over 20,000 five-star fans are making the best of the rest of the season with these al fresco superstars.
SpaceX will attempt to send the massive Starship rocket to orbit for the third time early Thursday morning after U.S. regulators gave the green light for launch. Starship testing is conducted from SpaceX’s sprawling Starbase campus near Boca Chica, Texas, though the company will livestream the launch on its website and on the social media site X starting at 6:30 a.m. CT. SpaceX has conducted two test flights of the 400-foot-tall rocket so far.
Charles McDonald has effusive praise for Cousins' potential impact on the Falcons and the Rams' legal tampering work. Miami and Carolina's current situations, not so much.
Can Seattle or Texas stop Houston from winning yet another division title? Or will the Astros reach an eighth straight ALCS?
What is “American Riviera Orchard”? It’s a full-on lifestyle brand with the hope of cookbooks and, potentially, stores.
Propane garage heaters are a cost-effective way to stay warm year-round. Propane costs less than gas and most heaters can be used in any part of the house.
It might be time to retire the "Magnificent Seven" moniker. Or make a new one of stocks that are actually magnificent.
The European Commission has sent a series of formal requests for information (RFI) to Google, Meta, Microsoft, Snap, TikTok and X about how they're handling risks related to the use of generative AI. The asks, which relate to Bing, Facebook, Google Search, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and X, are being made under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the bloc's rebooted ecommerce and online governance rules. The eight platforms are designated as very large online platforms (VLOPs) under the regulation -- meaning they're required to assess and mitigate systemic risks, in addition to complying with the rest of the rulebook.