Space Valley rockets New Mexico forward

Mar. 4—Amplifying what the Land of Enchantment has to offer in the race to space is the New Mexico Space Valley Coalition's mission.

New Mexico served as a testing ground for the country's first astronauts, and nowadays it serves as a base to launch commercial passengers and payloads as well as researchers to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences. The New Mexico Space Valley Coalition is trying to keep the state on the forefront of the space industry, and it's predicting that the state's space industry is going to boom in the next decade.

"New Mexico is one of the states that I don't think a lot of people (have) on their radar for space," said Bryce Kennedy, space attorney and president of the Association of Commercial Space Professionals. "(Space Valley) has one of the largest contingencies for the industry. Space Valley is really to bring all the different actors together into one unified voice that can shout it out to the ecosystem, 'Hey, this is what we do. This is what we're here for,' and really create a momentum, nationwide and globally."

New Mexico currently has more than 100 private sector space companies. The Department of Defense space budget is about $12 billion annually for unclassified systems. Kirtland Air Force Base, Air Force Research Laboratory, Space and Missiles Center-Advance Systems and Development Directorate, and Space Rapid Capabilities Office use more than $900 million of that funding each year and employ more than 1,600 people in direct space-related jobs.

Space Valley is one of the largest organizations in New Mexico that advocates for the commercial space industry and acts as an accelerator with a focus on tech development.

"They're one of these organizations that is a platform and a landing pad for startups that want to come to New Mexico," Kennedy said. "And they create, from start to finish, a lot of programs to help them really take their tech to the next level."

A Regional Economic Models Inc. analysis predicts a $2.5 billion gross regional product within 10 years and more than 2,500 direct jobs in New Mexico's space industry. As a result, New Mexico will become the nation's connection for commercial, public, and private space stakeholders to create an equitable and thriving marketplace of ideas and products, according to Space Valley's website.

There are a number of moving parts to Space Valley that include coalition members such as the city of Albuquerque, Spaceport America, Central New Mexico Community College, NewSpace Nexus and the New Mexico International Trade Alliance. Coalition partners include New Mexico Tech, New Mexico State University and Navajo Technical University.

"Space is so brutal on tech that you have to do pretty strenuous testing to ensure that it's going to survive," Kennedy said. "And what NewSpace Nexus is doing is they're putting together a collective of different machinery, test facilities, where you can actually plug your tech, your mission ... into this database ... (It) is really cool because that's one of the main hurdles that space startups (face), is they just don't have access to really expensive and really advanced equipment to test their tech."

NewSpace Nexus runs on the brainpower of more than 200 individuals across state government and academia in New Mexico.

"How can we make it more connected and provide more resources to companies so that the space industry grows here so that there's more jobs and more economic impact on the state," Erika Hecht, marketing strategy and communications at NewSpace Nexus, said of NewSpace Nexus' mission. "And space, in general, is in hyper growth mode."

NewSpace Nexus officials have been championing the message that the state needs to maintain leadership in space.

"We've always had all of these great assets here," Hecht said. "And they're continuing to grow, and we want the world to know more about it and how New Mexico's making an impact."

Being part of Space Valley allows members to focus on the future workforce.

"We're looking at even helping underserved populations in the state to gain better access to this because we can't get talent fast enough," Hecht said. "And everyone talks about making things more inclusive and we have a real opportunity with being a majority, minority state."

Kennedy said it is important to get the message out that a career in space is for everyone. He added the importance of bringing in sovereign nations and different voices.

"We have a very narrow, idea of what space is, like astronauts, military and billionaires," he said. "It's so much broader in New Mexico. The more we round out these conversations where someone in a town of 300 can start to see and envision themselves, how they can play a role in this, and how they can fit in not just these physical jobs but in this grand scheme of things, then Space Valley will have done its mission properly."