Space Shuttle Tile Stolen From NASA Kennedy Space Center

A thermal tile designed for the Space Shuttle was stolen from the Shuttle Atlantis's display exhibit at NASA Kennedy Space Center on Sunday April 9, according to freelance photographer Brandon Thonen who has worked on projects at NASA Kennedy before and is familiar with the situation. "It was never used on a shuttle, it was just for training purposes," Thonen told Popular Mechanics.

The thermal plate is a 6-inch square black tile encased in plexiglass that is used at Kennedy Space Center for educational purposes. It has serial number VT70-191 with three additional digits that are unknown. A Space Shuttle tile matching this description on eBay or for sale elsewhere online should be treated with suspicion and possibly reported to the authorities.

To all of my #NASASocial #tweeps out there we need your help. Please RT this or do what you can and fee free to DM me for more info! pic.twitter.com/MwFcAlHijk - Brandon (@hiperfin) April 10, 2017

NASA docent Jean Wright was in the Atlantis exhibit when the tile was stolen. Wright was a seamstress for the original Space Shuttle program, and she currently works as an educator at NASA Kennedy to teach the public about spaceflight and the history of the Space Shuttle. The tile was one of her educational pieces to show visitors.

Wright sent out a message on her Facebook page shortly after the tile was stolen:

I had a somewhat traumatizing experience at the Atlantis exhibit today! I wasn't even up there for 10 mins. when someone STOLE one of my shuttle tiles! I had it on our upper shelf behind the cart where it's a bit difficult to reach it. I was about 10ft. away and every now and then looking at it while I was talking to guests. I noticed a large crowd surrounding the cart, and scurried back. I 'footprint' everything I have there; and immediately noticed it was gone!

Reddit has also taken up the case, and knowing Reddit sleuths, they could either find the missing tile or finger the wrong person. In the meantime, if you see a Space Shuttle thermal tile on eBay for a sweet deal, know it's probably hotter than the ones used on reentry.

