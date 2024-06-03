Space shuttle comes to St. Cloud as downtown location doubts emerge

ST. CLOUD — The first shipment of the Inspiration Mock Orbiter arrived Monday morning in St. Cloud.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., two trucks brought parts to the public works building in St. Cloud. Later on this summer, a fleet of 10 trucks are expected to make their way from Florida to Minnesota, LVX System founder Felicity John Pederson told the St. Cloud Times. Monday’s shipments contained smaller pieces, and the large body is expected to arrive in mid-June.

Currently, the future location for the project is up in the air.

Pederson, who is the organizer behind bringing the shuttle to St. Cloud, said he saw a potential site downtown, but is doubtful the spaceship will fit. He said conversations are still underway to find a permanent location for the shuttle. Pederson said the shuttle will be located behind the public works building for the time being.

“I looked at Eighth Avenue, and they wanted to choose it, but I said, ‘I don't see how this can fit here. The shuttle’s too big,’” Pederson said. “If you want to make it into a spaceport, you would literally be covering St. Mary's Church — that's not a good idea.”

Mayor Dave Kleis previously told the St. Cloud Times he would like to see the spaceship located downtown. The hope was to bring economic development to the city’s central hub with low foot traffic.

“Our highest priority (for our city and the region) right now is economic development in the downtown, so what better way to do that than to put in an attraction there?" Kleis previously said.

Once the shuttle is in place, Pederson said the idea is to create a virtual reality experience to show what it could be like on other planets. This idea comes after failed conversations with the children's museum.

"This thing is gonna be so realistic in reality from fiction, and nobody's going to Saturn anytime soon," Pederson said. "(It's like) an airline selling you a ticket to places they can't take you."

Corey Schmidt covers local government for the St. Cloud Times. He can be reached at cschmidt@gannett.com.

