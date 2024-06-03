‘Space Fiesta’ will bring art, education, food to Rail Yards soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and CNM are teaming up to host a first-of-its-kind fiesta.

CNM Ingenuity’s Activate NM and the city are hosting the first “Space Fiesta” to celebrate the past and the future of space exploration in the Land of Enchantment.

The college said New Mexico has a long, and storied, history with space. The state’s now becoming a global hub for the next wave of technological development, and they want to celebrate it.

The event is free for the public and will take place on Thursday at the ABQ Rail Yards from 4 to 8 p.m.

