As Space Coast Flea Market shuts down, vendors close up shop one last time

Rosario "Rosa" Martin watched, a hint of resignation shadowing her face, as a couple of potential customers eased their way past tables full of glassware, clothes, furniture and paintings propped against shelving.

It was the last day for sales at the Space Coast Flea Market, where the memories were as thick as the heat and the few remaining vendors boxed up far more than they sold.

The decades-old market off U.S. 1 in Frontenac, known alternately around these parts as Spacecoast Flea Market and formerly, the Frontenac Flea Market, had hung on, albeit tenuously, through hurricanes. Recession. Two devastating fires — one in 2004 and another even worse in 2013, a three-alarm blaze, chalked up to arson. The comings and goings of vendor after vendor after those fires, which destroyed hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

Ed DuFrane 88, third from left and wearing a lucha libre wrestling mask for laughs, is joined by fellow vendors Rosario Martin and Jason Musgrave and longtime customer Al Bremer at the Space Coast Flea Market in Frontenac. DuFrane was a vendor for 44 years at the market, which closed May 1.

And on May 1, just a little more than 20 years after that 2004 fire, the once-thriving market — recently open only on Wednesdays — closed for good. Vendors who haven't already packed up their assorted, well, everything, both from booths inside the aging, damaged buildings and on the grounds in front of them, have two weeks from closing to remove their goods from the property.

For those who stuck it out through thick, thin and bare bones, business was not booming in recent years, but some days were better than others.

Martin, who was born in Honduras, retired from work in the hotel banquet business. She got bored, she said, and got involved in buying and selling things like Depression glass and other collectibles.

Rosario Martin was a vendor for 15 years at the Spacecoast Flea Market, formerly known as the Frontenac Flea Market, at 5605 N. U.S. 1 just south of Port St. John.

It became a way of life. That sense of community that so many flea market vendors and shoppers thrive on — she liked it.

"Little by little, I got overwhelmed," she said of her foray into the flea market world. "So, I came over here ... there were many customers from the north back then. Snowbirds you'd see every year, they'd say 'Rosa, it's good to see you again.'"

But life, and disasters, happened.

Then, a few weeks ago, flyers went out to vendors stating that "After careful consideration we have decided to close the flea market for the foreseeable future. This was not an easy decision to make but with the rising cost of everything these days keeping the market open is no longer sustainable ... We'd like to thank everybody for their understanding and cooperation moving forward."

FLORIDA TODAY reached out to the owner of record listed on the Brevard County property appraiser's office via phone numbers on the closing flyer and the market's social media pages, but did not reach anyone. While FLORIDA TODAY has no confirmation, word has spread that the property, which never recovered from the disasters it's faced, has been condemned. Rumors abound about the multi-acre property's future: Will it house a Walmart? An apartment complex?

What those who've been around for years know: Saying goodbye, to a familiar place and faces, is hard.

"Yes, I'll miss the people," Martin said.

"And all of this will go into storage for now."

Flea markets: Still popular?

The National Flea Market Association states on its website that the United States has more than 1,100 flea markets "that provide opportunities for approximately 2.25 million vendors conducting over $30 billion in sales annually."

In Brevard, to the south, there's Renninger's Flea & Farmers Market, on West Eau Gallie Boulevard since 1987. It's the county's largest such venue.

Then, in Central Brevard, there's the Jumping Flea Market off U.S. 1 in Cocoa, just south of State Road 528.

On May 1, its last day of operation, vendors and shoppers alike were scarce at the decades-old Space Coast Flea Market in Frontenac.

David Diamond has been general manager of the Jumping Flea since 2005. Back in 2021, the market celebrated its 50th year in business. That year, between COVID and construction of the Brightline train tracks that run just west of the market, business was down. Way down. Even before that, the years-long widening of U.S. 1 had made a huge dent in traffic and sales.

Now, Diamond said, he's seeing signs of hope. The market is open three days a week — Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday — and the massive construction projects that slowed business, as well as the pandemic pall, are in the past.

With the closing of the Frontenac venue, Diamond invited its vendors to come south to Cocoa. At least half a dozen are already headed the Jumping Flea's way, and some of them already come there on the weekend, he said.

"I have just rented the property to the north of us, which is one acre for addtional parking to accomodate additional vendors," Diamond said.

Jacob Harlan of Cocoa Beach, a short-time vendor at Space Coast Flea Market in Frontenac, packs up merchandise on the market's last day. He and his girlfriend, Stephanie Grieter, make a living buying and selling at estate sales, yard sales, flea markets and online.

Diamond thinks flea markets are still a viable business; that there will always be people who want to shop, hands-on, and look for merchandise they might not know they want, a special this or that, until they see it.

After all, he said, the concept dates to biblical days.

"There were markets back in Jesus' time," Diamond said.

Until the venue's closing, Snappy Drake and David Brooks were vendors on Wednesdays at the Space Coast Flea Market just south of Port St. John.

"I've got one guy, who has to be in his 80s, and he's got pictures of him here when he was young, with his dad ... we've been here going on 55 years. I think there's always going to be a market out there."

Memories amid the memorabilia

Ed DuFrane is 88 years old. By 2 p.m. on that last day in Frontenac, he had already left.

But on the next-to-last Wednesday, he clowned around with other longtimers — at one point, donning a lucha libre wrestling mask for a photo.

He spoke of the fires that roared through the market, and of the arsonists being caught. Of selling records over the years — he has thousands of them, and now sells on the internet, too, at Ed's Used Records on Discogs.

Ed DuFrane 88, was a vendor for 44 years at the Space Coast Flea Market, formerly the Frontenac Flea Market, off U.S. 1 just south of Port St. John. The market closed for good on May 1.

"I've met so many people here over 44 years," he said. "I don't know what to say ... I never see them anymore. You know what I mean? It's harder when you get older. The worst thing is when you lose all your friends, and you're my age, and I've only got about a dozen people that I'm really friendly with."

One of those people is Jason Musgrave, a seller of about eight years who offers everything from collectibles to cookbooks; from lobster-claw-shaped salt and pepper shakers to tools and a huge stuffed Mario, as in Super Mario.

"I'd probably have left before now if it weren't for Ed," he said, bluntly.

Musgrave plans to clear out his merchandise, what's left inside and what he was packing up on the parking lot, before the deadline, he said.

On one of Musgrave's tables that last day, a book titled "A Day in the Life of America" was among the choices, along with "How to Do Just About Anything."

It seemed fitting.

For vendors and shoppers alike at so many flea markets in Brevard and beyond, this way of life is a slice of Americana, Musgrave agreed.

A South Florida native, Musgrave recalled his childhood and shopping with his uncle: "It was all about firecrackers, things like that," he said. "So many people back then had a family member, someone, who brought you to the flea markets."

Vendor Jason Musgrave, on closing day at the Space Coast Flea Market: "I think the social aspect of this is still the real appeal. Just being with people."

That's just not as common these days, he said.

And yet, he plugs away.

"A changed business ... this is like for an older generation," Musgrave said, moving unsold merchandise into old milk crates.

"Kids are not coming here. The internet, Amazon, delivery in a day, instant gratification. And I've had other people I've tried to sell with ... I'd come back and they hadn't sold anything. And I'd say, 'Well, did you talk to anybody? And they'd say no.

"But talking to people, that social interaction? I think the social aspect of this is still the real appeal. Just being with people."

Britt Kennerly is education/breaking news editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact her at 321-917-4744 or bkennerly@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bybrittkennerly Facebook: /bybrittkennerly

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Vendors pack it in a last time as Frontenac Flea Market closes