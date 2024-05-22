Space Coast becomes official headquarters for STARCOM

The Space Coast will be the official headquarters for Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM).

Tuesday afternoon, The United States Air Force selected Patrick Space Force Base as the permanent HQ for STARCOM.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Space Force Base, located between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach, was put on the “preferred” list back in June.

The move puts U.S. Space Force training right here in Brevard County’s Space Coast.

