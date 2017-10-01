Sox go back to back in AL East

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor grounds out on a pitch from Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Chatwood to drive in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Denver. The Dodgers won 5-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers secured home-field advantage throughout the Major League Baseball playoffs Saturday by beating Colorado 5-3 on a night when the Rockies clinched their first postseason appearance since 2009.

It was the Dodgers' 103rd win of the season, the most since the team moved to Los Angeles. At 103-58, they're assured of the best record in baseball.

Healing from a sore knee, Chris Taylor drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout in the seventh after Tyler Chatwood (8-15) hit both Yasiel Puig and Chase Utley to start the inning. Puig finished 2 for 2 with a homer, walk and four runs.

Carlos Gonzalez hit a solo homer off Clayton Kershaw for the Rockies, who officially wrapped up the second NL wild card spot when St. Louis rallied to beat Milwaukee earlier in the day.

Brandon Morrow (6-0) picked up the win, and Kenley Jansen earned his 41st save on his 30th birthday.

RED SOX 6, ASTROS 3

BOSTON (AP) — David Price came on in relief of Drew Pomeranz and stopped a dangerous seventh-inning rally to help the Boston Red Sox clinch the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history.

The Red Sox avoided the possibility of a one-game tiebreaker with the rival Yankees, and instead left them with a wild-card spot. Boston also set up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

Mookie Betts homered and scored three times, and Pomeranz (17-6) had a two-hit shutout through six innings. With a heavy rain beginning to fall in the top of the seventh, the Astros scored two runs before Price struck out George Springer with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Lance McCullers (7-4), who was pitching for a spot in Houston's postseason rotation, allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 7, BREWERS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee was eliminated from playoff contention when it squandered a six-run lead in a loss to St. Louis, handing baseball's final postseason spot to Colorado.

Brewers reliever Anthony Swarzak (6-4) gave up a tying, two-run single to Stephen Piscotty in the eighth inning and a go-ahead single to Harrison Bader. Milwaukee tried to rally in the ninth, but Brett Phillips struck out with a runner on second to end it.

Milwaukee's loss clinched the second NL wild card for Colorado, which plays at division rival Arizona in the wild-card game Wednesday. The winner advances to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan Sherriff (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Juan Nicasio worked the ninth for his sixth save.

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals ace Max Scherzer was pulled with a hamstring cramp while tuning up for the playoffs.

The Nationals said Scherzer was sent for a precautionary MRI on his right hamstring. Manager Dusty Baker downplayed the severity of the injury.

The Pirates rallied with four runs in the ninth inning off Brandon Kintzler (2-1). Sean Rodriguez singled home the tying run with Pittsburgh down to its final strike. Max Moroff added a bases-loaded triple.

George Kontos (1-6) got the win and Felipe Rivero had his 21st save.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Romine became the fifth player in baseball history to play all nine positions in one game, helping the Tigers to the win.

Romine, a 31-year-old utilityman, played catcher for the first time in his career and got one out on the mound. He was the first player to accomplish the feat since Shane Halter for Detroit against Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2000.

Buck Farmer (5-5) pitched five strong innings for the win and Shane Greene recorded his ninth save. Aaron Slegers (0-1) took the loss for the Twins, allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 2, BLUE JAYS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 52nd homer, powering the Yankees to the win.

The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday after the Red Sox clinched the AL East title with a 6-3 victory against Houston.

Replacement starter CC Sabathia (14-5) won his fifth straight decision. With New York still in contention for the division title to begin the day, manager Joe Girardi opted for Sabathia to pitch on his regular four days' rest in place of the originally scheduled Jaime Garcia.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 26 chances.