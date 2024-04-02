Sovryn | Morning Blend
Edan Yago, founder and CEO of Sovryn, got involved in Bitcoin because he says it could help families take control of their destinies. He wants to share that knowledge!
TechCrunch's Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we're thrilled to announce a special Women's Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
Migrant workers are a critical labor force for U.S. farms, but getting them here on proper H-2A visas can be complicated, and the compliance surrounding these employees is taxing for farms. Seso was founded five years ago to help streamline that process and now looks to expand into a one-stop-shop HR platform for the agriculture industry. Michael Guirguis co-founded the startup after his cousin asked for his advice on whether or not her organic farm should expand.
Telegram users will get access to the app's new business features for free -- if they have a paid Premium account.
In 2023, higher egg prices provided an opportunity for alternative protein companies to show they could compete with traditional egg manufacturers. One place seeing a flurry of activity is Onego Bio, a Finland-based food-biotech company, which uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei and precision fermentation to create an animal-free egg white alternative called Bioalbumen. Maija Itkonen, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio (pronounced on-eh-go), spun off the company with precision fermentation expert Christopher Landowski from VTT (Technical Research Center of Finland) in 2022.
Everything is over the top in Louisiana, and this LSU team is a good representation of that. The locals embrace all the personalities the same and take pride in who they are and what they represent.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries to scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
This week, I sat down with Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber to talk about the company's first refueling port officially hitting the market. “SpaceX has made rockets reusable, Orbit Fab makes satellites reusable,” he said.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
Light up the dance floor with supportive sandals, flats and heels — no blisters invited.
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Tory Burch, Spanx, Supergoop!, Nike and Madewell.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
Volkswagen's RooBadge aims to reduce car-kangaroo collisions in Australia. The directional speaker could eventually work on deer, and on any model of car.
It won't be quite the same experience, however — and of course all your chats will still go into their training data unless you opt out. Instead, you'll be dropped right into conversation with ChatGPT, which will use the same model as logged-in users. You won't be able to save or share chats, use custom instructions, or other stuff that generally has to be associated with a persistent account.
YouTubers put Tesla's aero claims to the test, and found that the automaker wasn't far off with its numbers.
Ford Explorer EV hits the market in Europe after battery pack delay a much better vehicle with more range, 374 WLTP miles maximum instead of 311 miles.
'No unexpected coin avalanche': The slim, secure bifold easily keeps all your essentials organized, fans say.
Microsoft is now selling Teams as a separate entity from Office 365 to customers worldwide.