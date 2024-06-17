Southworth route gets third ferry, with major caveats on service

A “ghost boat” is coming to the Southworth/Fauntleroy/Vashon Island “Triangle” ferry route this summer.

A third boat will periodically aid the struggling route in as the Washington State Ferries summer sailing schedule begins, which started June 16. But that does not mean a return to regular, pre-pandemic three-boat service.

The Salish, a Kwa-di Tabil-class vessel that has run the Port Townsend/Coupeville route, will not keep a regular schedule and will only run weekdays during the summer when both the crew and the vessel are available, said Justin Fujioka, brand and content manager for WSF. The Salish also runs slower and can’t keep pace with the route’s schedule in the first place.

Traffic is loaded onto the Washington State Ferry Kittitas at the Southworth ferry dock on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The third boat will be staffed when there are enough reserve crewmembers available, who are primarily reserved to cover for regular workers who need to call out, Fujioka said. The Salish may also be taken off the triangle route to fill in when a vessel on another route needs to be taken out of service.

“You should plan on, every day, that route continuing to be on its two boats and have it be a pleasant surprise when there's a third boat there,” Fujioka said.

Riders will be able to see if the third vessel is online the day of by checking WSDOT’s real-time map that tracks ferry locations, but there will be no listed arrival or departure times.

The triangle route has been down to two boats – which was only supposed to be an emergency measure – for the most part since March of 2020, Fujioka said.

While only a half measure, the third boat is meant to help the other two scheduled vessels stay on schedule by handling some of the overflow traffic when possible. The ferries are sometimes delayed after holding at the ferry terminals to onload as much of the traffic as possible, which can lead to canceled sailings.

Serving an Island community heavily reliant on the ferry to travel, the triangle route has been “next on the totem pole” for WSF after high-need ferry communities like the San Juan Islands, Bainbridge Island, Edmonds and Mukilteo received some restorative help since the COVID-19 pandemic, Fujioka said.

“While we're not ready to go back to the weekday three-boat schedule that we had there, we're trying to do whatever we can with the available resources that we have at the moment,” he said, “and right now we happen to have a small boat, but at least we have that.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Southworth Vashon Fauntleroy ferry route gets occasional help