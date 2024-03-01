Southwestern willow flycatcher keeps its protected status after ranchers lose legal case

A federal court upheld the southwestern willow flycatcher’s protection under the Endangered Species Act following a lawsuit by the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association.

The cattle growers challenged the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s protection of the flycatcher, arguing that the songbird wasn't a valid subspecies and therefore ineligible for protection. The group cited an outlier study from 2015 reanalyzing existing data and critiquing earlier work classifying the subspecies.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the lawsuit, upholding the wildlife agency’s classification of the southwestern willow flycatcher as a distinct subspecies eligible for protection.

The flycatcher has been listed as endangered since 1995 and has survived a series of challenges by land users across the Southwest. The small bird is found in riparian areas across Arizona, breeding and nesting in vegetation alongside rivers and creeks.

“This is an especially timely victory for flycatchers, as it is more imperiled than ever by cows, owned by the very ranchers who brought this lawsuit,” said Robin Silver, founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, which intervened in the case with the Maricopa Audubon Society.

Why are southwestern willow flycatchers listed as endangered?

The Fish and Wildlife Service listed the southwestern willow flycatcher as a federally endangered subspecies in 1995 following widespread habitat loss across its range in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

Flycatchers are migratory birds and breed in the Southwest between May and September before traveling to Latin America for the winter. They nest and breed along riparian areas.

“Flycatchers represent the health of our desert streams because they rely on streamside vegetation, particularly willows,” Silver said. “They’re getting pounded by cows, groundwater pumping and stream diversion.”

When cattle graze in riparian areas, they tend to eat the young cottonwood and willow trees flycatchers need to breed and propagate. They also can trample streambanks, interrupt water flows and jeopardize water quality, endangering flycatchers' and other species’ habitats.

The birds also have struggled in Arizona as riparian areas have dried up and, more recently, after the release of a beetle that has destroyed habitat.

The Fish and Wildlife Service designated approximately 1,227 stream miles as critical habitat across federal, state, tribal and private lands. This designation includes portions of major rivers across the Southwest.

The service found the highest number of breeding territories along the middle Rio Grande and upper Gila River in New Mexico, and Roosevelt Lake and the San Pedro and Gila River confluence area in Arizona.

Why was flycatchers’ endangered status challenged?

In 2015, Robert Zink, a conservation biologist and animal ecologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, published a peer-reviewed commentary questioning the southwestern willow flycatcher’s subspecies status. Zink’s article was the basis of the cattle growers' lawsuit.

Zink reanalyzed existing quantitative data on the flycatcher’s coloration and genetic variation and concluded it was not a subspecies as earlier studies had stated.

The cattle growers petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015 to remove the flycatcher from the endangered species list, citing Zink’s work, which triggered a 12-month review assessing available science. The service denied the petition, reinforcing the flycatcher’s status as a valid subspecies.

The issue was brought to federal court after the cattle growers claimed the earlier denial violated the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The court dismissed the cattle growers’ claim that the endangered classification “was arbitrary and capricious,” according to court documents.

“This distinct population is very rare. It’s hanging on by a thread on rivers and riparian areas in Arizona and New Mexico,” said Charles Babbitt, the conservation chairman for the Maricopa Audubon Society.

“We’re very glad the court upheld the listing of the flycatcher and its critical habitat,” he said.

