Southwest seeks nonstop flight from Reagan National to Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Southwest Airlines is looking to add a new nonstop route from Reagan National Airport to Las Vegas.

It comes after Congress passed a bill last week that adds five roundtrip flights in and out of Arlington.

Some traveling through don’t have an issue but some who live in the area do.

It’s not the new destinations that are a worry but more traffic in the air and on the runway.

Despite pushback from local lawmakers Congress passed an FAA reauthorization bill, which includes five new slots for long-haul flights.

“I think it’s overloaded as it is. I believe it’s the busiest runway in the country,” said passenger Richard Kwatnoski.

This week Southwest Airlines said it will apply for one of the new slots with nonstop service to Las Vegas.

The company says the new route would “Provide airline consumers with much-needed choices and competition on the DCA to LAS nonstop route that currently has only one flight per day operated by another airline.”

That airline is American Airlines.

“I don’t have any problem with the destinations, but it’s just the number of flights. That’s all,” Kwatnoski said.

Warrenton boy saves father with CPR, encourages others to learn life-saving technique

Last week Alaska Airlines also announced its intent to apply for one of the new slots with nonstop service to San Diego.

Some flying from out of state don’t see an issue.

“You’ve got a lot of people commuting, a lot of traffic in and out. So, I mean, more flights in would be generally a good idea,” said passenger Francis Fielder.

In a Southwest press release, Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen said she helped write the FAA reauthorization bill, adding the new service “creates more options for visitors to come to our state and helps sustain critical tourism jobs.”

Southwest believes the new route will lower fares for passengers and said it’s also convenient because Southwest offers more than 260 departures a day this summer from LAS.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says it’s disappointed and that more flights will exacerbate delays, cancellations and stress on airport infrastructure.

President Biden still has to sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.