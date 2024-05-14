Southwest to offer direct flights from Grand Rapids to Las Vegas

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting this fall, Southwest Airlines will offer direct flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Las Vegas.

“We are grateful to our partners at Southwest for expanding their network and further connecting the West Michigan community with the world,” Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, said in a statement.

Sign up for breaking news alert emails

The flight will be Southwest’s eighth non-stop destination from the metro Grand Rapids airport, which Richardson provides travelers with “more options and more convenience.”

GFIA already offers nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Allegiant Airlines. Southwest flights will be offered on the weekends and select weekdays using Boeing 737 aircraft.

“We continue to look for additional opportunities, within our current fleet capabilities, to produce revenue and connect customers to what’s important in their lives,” Southwest Airlines Vice President of Network Planning Brook Sorem said in a statement.

What Ford Airport terminal expansion means for passengers

Southwest Airlines has offered flights out of GFIA since 2013.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.