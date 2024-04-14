Southwest Missouri officials search for man they say is armed and dangerous

NOEL, Mo. — The Noel Marshal’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Jordan Michael Jennings, seen here in a photo provided by the Noel Marshal’s Office, was last seen in the vicinity of the Bellaire Apartments in Noel. Jennings is described as 5’08” weighing approximately 250 lbs.

The Marshall’s Office says Jennings might have a white dog with him named Stella.

Police say Jennings stole a 2015 white Ford F-250, four-door truck, with a black bed cover. The vehicle bears a disabled veteran tag with the registration “USAIN.” Officials say they now believe that Jennings is armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Jennings has outstanding warrants for traffic violations out of Newton County and now police say he resisted arrest when he ran from them today (4/14).

Officials say if you see him, do not approach and call 911.

The Noel Marshall’s Office urges anyone with information regarding Jennings’ whereabouts to come forward immediately or call the office at 417-475-3777.

