Southwest Missouri man could soon be put to death for killing 9-year-old Rowan Ford

A man on death row for raping and killing a 9-year-old southwest Missouri girl may soon be executed by lethal injection.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Thursday that he had filed a motion with the Missouri Supreme Court requesting an execution date for Christopher Collings, 49, who was convicted of killing Stella resident and fourth-grader Rowan Ford in 2007.

Collings raped and strangled the 9-year-old girl before dumping her body in a sinkhole in McDonald County.

If the Missouri Supreme Court issues the execution warrant, according to Bailey, the execution date will be set between 90 and 120 days from that court’s order. Collings' attorneys can contest the order.

Bailey said that Collings’ conviction and sentence have been reviewed by the Missouri Supreme Court, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ford's stepfather, David Spears, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the crime. He falsely admitted to killing Rowan to cover up for his friend, Collings.

The circuit court denied Collings' motion for post-conviction relief following his 2012 guilty verdict and sentence. Collings then appealed that decision to the Missouri Supreme Court, which announced in 2018 it was siding against Collings.

