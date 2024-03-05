Southwest Gas says customers can expect lower costs on upcoming bills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Gas recently filed its Nevada quarterly gas cost filing, proposing an approximate 15% reduction in the gas cost component of bills starting April 1, according to a release from the company.

Southwest Gas said this is the third decrease in a row in the Company’s quarterly gas cost filings, and anticipates that trend to continue through 2024, predicting an additional approximate 50% reduction in July.

This filing will be made with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada in May, to become effective July 1.

Southwest Gas reports high profits amid higher rates for customers

The Company saw a 75% increase in gas costs over the past two years however, the cost

of gas has gone down and Southwest Gas expects customers to continue to see the lower prices reflected in their bills.

Following the rate decrease in April, Southwest Gas estimates a monthly savings of $18.27 in Northern Nevada and $9.54 in Southern Nevada for the average residential customer.

There are several charges on customers’ bills including gas cost, which is based on your usage, as well as a delivery charge, which is the cost of providing service. Southwest Gas profits off the second part, which can be adjusted as many as four times a year

The primary cause for fluctuations in customer bills is related to the cost of gas.

For more information on understanding your bill, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.