Southwest Florida eaglet, E23, growing up; prepares to leave nest

Over the past couple of weeks, E23 of the SWFL Eagle Cam has learned to take to the skies and fly.

The famous offspring of M15 and F23 can be seen flying regularly near the nest tree at Dick Pritchett Realty and beyond in North Fort Myers.

E23 of SWFL Eagle Cam fame flies near the nest tree at Dick Pritchett Realty in North Fort Myers on Friday, March 29, 2024. The famous offspring of M15 and F23 fledged almost two weeks ago and can be seen flying in the general area of the nest and beyond. The eaglet is still getting fed by the parents.

The juvenile eagle still has a ways ago before it sets out on its own.

M15 and F23 still bring in meals for the 3-month old raptor.

Visitors still can hear calling when E23 hungry, but it is learning quickly.

E23 of SWFL Eagle Cam fame gets hassled by a loggerhead shrike near the nest tree at Dick Pritchett Realty in North Fort Myers on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The famous offspring of M15 and F23 fledged almost two weeks ago and can be seen flying in the general area of the nest and beyond. The eaglet is still getting fed by the parents.

On a recent visit to the nest, a photographer documented its flight from nest to trees near the pond and quick visit to the fence line among other tree branches near the nest tree.

The young raptor is also getting its fair share of hassles from other smaller birds. A loggerhead shrike incessantly dive bombed the exasperated bird for several minutes. The young bird didn't know where it was coming from as it looked for another pelting.

E23 of SWFL Eagle Cam fame flies near the nest tree at Dick Pritchett Realty in North Fort Myers on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The famous offspring of M15 and F23 fledged almost two weeks ago and can be seen flying in the general area of the nest and beyond. The eaglet is still getting fed by the parents.

Viewers can see the antics of the family on the SWFL Eagle Cam live feed 24/7.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Famous Cape Coral eagles' newest eaglet soars as wings strengthen