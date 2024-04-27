Southwest cancels nonstop route from Austin to Cozumel. When is your last chance to book?

If you want to travel from Austin to Cozumel, you better act fast.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is ceasing service to the Cozumel International Airport in August, meaning Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is losing yet another nonstop route.

Safety: FAA taps Austin airport for safety improvements following spate of near-misses last year

The change is expected to take effect on August 4. The last nonstop flight from the Austin airport to Cozumel appears to be July 27 at 11:30 a.m. As of Friday afternoon, tickets for that flight cost between $248 and $368.

Southwest's announcement came alongside its first quarter 2024 financial report, which showed the company endured a net loss of $231 million. The airline is also planning to cancel service to other airports, including Bellingham International Airport in Bellingham, Washington; George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston; and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Eclipse: See stunning photos from solar eclipse flight from Austin to Detroit

"To improve our financial performance, we have intensified our network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets," Southwest President and CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement. "We are focused on achieving our financial prosperity goals and creating value for our shareholders, while we adjust to changes in our aircraft delivery plans, customer travel patterns and preferences, higher fuel prices and other cost pressures."

Airport leadership: Austin appoints airport CEO, ending yearlong period of temporary leadership

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin airport to lose nonstop Southwest Airlines route to Cozumel