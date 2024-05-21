Southwest applies to fly nonstop between Las Vegas, Washington D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents could have a second choice when it comes to flying nonstop to Washington D.C. Southwest Airlines is seeking U.S. Department of Transportation approval to make that a reality.

Southwest has applied to fly a daily nonstop flight between Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C.

According to a news release from Southwest, the new service would provide airline customers with “much-needed choices and competition.” Currently, American Airlines is the only carrier providing nonstop service between Las Vegas and D.C.

If awarded the route, Southwest projects significantly lower average fares.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.