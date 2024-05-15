Southwest Airlines offering new nonstop flights between Sacramento and Kansas City

(FOX40.COM) — Nonstop flights to Kansas City are coming to the Sacramento region.

The Sacramento International Airport announced Tuesday that Southwest Airlines is offering nonstop flights to the Kansas City International Airport.

The flights will begin on Oct. 6 and will run every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 12:20 p.m., according to SMF.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, there were no nonstop flights offered to Kansas City from Sacramento. Only other nonstop flight to Missouri from Sacramento is to St. Louis through Southwest Airlines.

The airport at Kansas City opened a new terminal in February 2023. The terminal features 40 gates with the ability to expand to 50 in the future.

The nonstop destination adds to the growing list of nonstop flights being offered at SMF. In April, SMF announced nonstop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Ontario International Airport in California.

Flights to the Dallas-Forth Worth Metropolitan Area begin in June while the flights to Ontario are slated to start in July. Those nonflight stops are being offered through Frontier Airlines.

