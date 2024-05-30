Is Southwest Airlines canceling, delaying flights after computer outage? Check Florida flights

Conditions are back to normal for Southwest Airlines after computer outages caused several flights to be delayed Wednesday.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, FlightAware showed 12 flight cancellations for the airlines, including two in Florida.

Here's the latest update on what's happening Thursday morning. Check your flight status with FlightAware.

What Southwest Airlines Florida flights have been canceled Thursday?

FlightAware shows two Florida flights have been canceled:

Orlando International, MCO, to Baltimore/Washington International, KBWI

Fort Lauderdale International, KFLL, to Baltimore/Washington International, KBWI

A total of 413 flights among all airlines have been canceled as of 6 a.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Are any Southwest Airline flights delayed this morning?

As of 6 a.m., FlightAware shows a total of 64 flights, or 1% of Southwest's flights have been delayed Thursday.

A total of 7,968 flights among all airlines have been delayed as of 6 a.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Southwest computer outage affected flights Wednesday, May 29

Southwest Airlines said it experienced a short computer outage Wednesday afternoon amid severe weather affecting the central and eastern U.S. That outage caused numerous flight delays, according to the carrier.

The airline said it "resolved a brief technology issue that was caused by a power outage at one of our data centers in the Dallas area this afternoon" in an email statement to USA TODAY.

"While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our teams addressed the outage and restarted systems," the airline continued.

"We apologize to our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Southwest Airlines flight cancellations. Get latest information