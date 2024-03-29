Southwest Airline flight returns to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport after mechanical issue

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to land shortly after takeoff from Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, according to the airline.

At 8:04 p.m., flight 5850 took off from Phoenix destined for Columbus, Ohio, before a "mechanical issue" forced the plane to return to Sky Habor, according to a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines.

The flight was in the air for only 29 minutes before it returned, according to Flight Aware.

The Boeing 737 plane was removed for a maintenance review, according to Southwest Airlines, who did not explain the nature of the mechanical issue.

"We accommodated customers onboard on a separate aircraft, arriving in Columbus approximately two and a half hours behind schedule," said a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines who emphasized the safety of its travelers.

Southwest did not immediately reply to The Arizona Republic's request for more information about the nature of the mechanical issue or a timeline for the aircraft's return to service.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix forced to land due to issue