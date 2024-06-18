Southside Neighborhood Organization discusses ideas for Horizon 2045 plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO) on Monday discussed ideas it would like to see in the community for Johnson City’s Horizon 2045 comprehensive planning project.

Members and people who live in the surrounding Tree Streets Southside Neighborhood were able to write down what they would like changed, improved, and even what they already love about their community.

“We heard ideas everywhere from a hardware store, to a place the kids can come down and get candy, ice cream shops, coffee shops,” Kyle Leister, SNO member, said. “Great place for all of those and definitely a need for people to get down there and open those types of businesses to serve the neighborhood.”

Leister and his family moved to the Tree Streets area from New York about 10 months ago. Like many other nearby residents, he has concerns dealing with traffic and safety.

Leister sees the need for bike lanes to help connect parks.

“Finding creative ways to be able to safely get to park A, to park B, to park C without having to utilize our roadways,” Leister said. “Maybe being able to use a bike or walking on a sidewalk or a designated lane is something that we’re we’re absolutely interested in and would love to see happen.”

Leister said he notices a lot of speeding on Virginia Street.

“Virginia Street is probably public enemy number one in many people’s books up there,” Leister said. “That’s the intersection between Cedar Place and going up north towards Virginia [Street]. Cars tend to go really, really fast. At all hours of the day and night, which provide not only a hazard in terms of the speed of the cars, but also the noise that’s coming from those cars also is waking up our people in the middle of the night as well. So it’s really a two fold situation that we’re looking to ameliorate with some sort of traffic calming measures.”

SNO members were able to discuss in groups the suggestions they would like and then they presented to everyone at the meeting.

Whitney Hodges, planning consultant liaison for Horizon 2045, said city leaders want to make sure different communities make their voices heard.

“We want to make sure that the community can see something of themselves in the plan, that they can say, ‘oh, that’s an idea I had or, oh, I completely agree with that.’ We’re not all going to agree on everything, but I hope that there will be something in there that everybody can say, yeah, that is going to make Johnson City a place that we welcome new people, but a place I still want to live in.”

Hodges said they are currently in the planning part of the Horizon 2045 project.

“So we are still collecting data, but we’re collecting different types of data,” Hodges said. “So we’re asking, still asking people for online surveys.”

Those surveys can be found on the Horizon 2045 website.

The next steps will be a conceptual growth strategy, a future land use map, a policy framework, and an adoption phase. Hodges said the plan will be complete between March and April of 2025.

Other SNO members talked about roadways in other areas, more crosswalks, more stop signs, and West Walnut construction.

Leister works at East Tennessee State University and said his bike commutes have been impacted because of construction.

“It seems like it has been kind of moving at a snail’s pace,” Leister said. “We understand that there’s things that they need to do in order to make this project effective and safe and optimize it. But at the same time, we’re really ready and chomping at the bit for this project to be done so that we can continue to use these streets safely and produce an environment that’s conducive to growth for the neighborhood.”

However, Leister chose the Tree Streets neighborhood for the walkability and believes it’s a great place to live even with improvements.

“I’ve lived in a lot of major cities, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New York, and I’ve never been able to be a part of something like this. But now that I’m here in Johnson City, it’s much easier to get connected to these types of groups. And it’s something that my family and I have really, really enjoyed.”

