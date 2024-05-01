Southmont residents' transportation ideas aired

May 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Marilyn Billow, of Southmont Borough, walks throughout the borough's roads but doesn't bike, she said, because of the condition of the sidewalks.

Miller Lazzari, 10, walks to Westmont Hilltop Elementary School at 827 Diamond Blvd., and said "drivers go to fast."

Improvements to sidewalks and crosswalks were some of the suggestions Southmont residents gave to a borough steering committee Tuesday as it forms an Active Transportation Plan with a $24,000 state grant.

People filtered into the Southmont Borough building, 148 Wonder St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to offer ideas for priorities as the committee works toward having a plan completed in September that would make the borough more friendly for walking and biking, as well as being more wheelchair-accessible.

After a plan is adopted by the borough council, work would begin to seek grants to fulfill it.

Borough Council President Doug Beri, Vice President Sheree Speicher and council members Eugene Kupchella and Richard Burkert were present Tuesday, as was Borough Manager Amanda Layton.

"I think we have a better turnout than we were expecting," Beri said as people were still filtering in at 5:30 p.m. "We are getting good feedback from the community, and the steering committee putting the plan together will review it and work toward developing the plan. Our goal is to have a draft plan in July."

Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky also attended.

"I wanted to come see what Southmont is doing; any time you can connect residents to outdoor recreation — it's part of our economy in Pennsylvania," Chernisky said. "A lot of small communities in Cambria Count,y including Vintondale and Nanty Glo, and now it looks like Southmont, wants to be a part of it. When people are looking for a place to live, they see what recreation is in the community, what kind of trails and sidewalks. I think it's great that Southmont has this open house to see what people want."

The borough's Active Transportation Plan steering committee includes Southmont borough council members; representatives from the Westmont Hilltop School District, Sue Konvolinka, of the Upper Yoder Township Board of Supervisors; Shanna Murphy, of the Cambria County Planning Commission; and consultants from The EADS Group and UpStreet Architects.

The plan is in development with a $24,000 state grant awarded to Southmont Borough from the WalkWorks program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center.

Barb Hauge, landscape architect and community engagement developer, is working with the EADS group as a subcontractor on the Southmont plan.

Hauge said such plans have been successful for other municipalities, including Delmont Borough, Indiana Borough and Verona Borough in Allegheny County.

With a document showing priorities shaped by the community, she foresees the borough will receive further grant funds to make the plan a reality.

"When communities with these plans apply for grants, they almost always get the funding," Hauge said.

She displayed a map of Southmont Borough inside the municipal building and took notes from residents about what can be improved as well as what they value about the borough at present.

Hauge also encouraged residents, not only from Southmont but from the Greater Johnstown region to take the Southmont Active Transportation Plan survey. Paper surveys were available Tuesday, but it is also available on the Southmont Borough website.

About 140 people have responded since the survey was made available, she said.

"There's been a tremendous response in such a short amount of time," she said.