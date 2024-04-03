Southlake teacher arrested after Adderall pills found in his backpack on campus: police

A high school teacher was arrested in Southlake on Friday after Adderall pills were found in his backpack on campus, Southlake police said in a news release.

Campus administration contacted a Southlake police school resource officer assigned to Carroll Senior High School regarding several pill bottles found in a teacher’s backpack during a routine third-party K-9 sweep, according to the release.

After a dog alerted to the backpack, administrators also searched the desk and backpack of 29-year-old Kristopher Connett, a teacher at the school, and found the pill bottles in the bag, police said.

The bottles were turned over to the school resource officer, who began investigating. The prescription pill bottles contained what the officer believed to be Adderall, the release states.

The officer took the pills to a licensed pharmacist, who verified the pills were Adderall, according to the release.

The names and prescriptions listed on the pill bottles did not belong to Connett, police say.

Today's top stories:

→ Mother of 2 seeks help, says car totaled in crash linked to Rashee Rice

→ What parents should know about fall pre-K enrollment options in Tarrant County

→ Here’s a new gallery for Black and brown artists in Fort Worth

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Connett was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Keller Jail.

Though sometimes found in pills, fentanyl is not suspected in this case, according to police. As is routine with any drug arrest and for prosecutorial purposes, the pills will be submitted for laboratory testing and analysis to confirm the drug’s identification and composition.

This is an ongoing investigation.