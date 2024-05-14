Southlake students, parents urge Carroll schools to negotiate over civil rights violations

Several groups of parents and students in Southlake urged the Carroll school district to negotiate with the Department of Education after the federal agency found that the district violated students’ civil rights.

The district has 90 days to negotiate a resolution with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights or face the possibility of losing federal funds or enforcement from the Justice Department.

Members of two groups, Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon and the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to demand that the school board and administration negotiate with the Education Department to work out remedies after a three-year investigation into complaints of discrimination determined that students’ civil rights were violated.

Russell Maryland speaks during a press conference held by Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon and Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition on Tuesday in Southlake. The groups urged Carroll school district to negotiate in good faith after being invited by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to negotiate a resolution of four civil rights complaints filed by the groups in 2021. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Russell Maryland, a former Dallas Cowboy whose children graduated from Carroll schools, said he and others will attend the school board meeting on Wednesday to tell trustees to negotiate.

He said that Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon requested an answer from the school district, but has not received one.

The Star-Telegram sent emails requesting interviews with the superintendent and school board president, but has not gotten a response.

“What’s next? Carroll ISD you are now on the clock. It’s time to negotiate ...” Maryland said, referring to the 90-day window. “School board, you are now on the clock. Are you going to protect or are you going to continue to neglect?”

He also stated that Superintendent Lane Ledbetter stated in 2021 that the district would negotiate with the Edcation Department if there were violations.

Anya Kushwaha, a former Carroll student and member of Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition, speaks during a press conference on Tuesday in Southlake. The groups urged Carroll school district to negotiate in good faith after being invited by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to negotiate a resolution of four civil rights complaints filed by the groups in 2021. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Angela Jones, a founding member of the Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon group, filed a complaint on behalf of her youngest son after he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs. She said it is time to work with federal officials and to create a safe environment for all students.

She said a reasonable group of people would think that negotiating is the right thing to do.

But she said she is concerned.

“It makes me ponder another thought, and I don’t say this lightly, but if the CISD doesn’t negotiate, could this board and this administration be racist?” she said.

She said their actions speak loud and clear.

The administration and school board don’t believe they are racist, she added.

Angela Jones, parent and founding member of Cultural and Racial Equity for Every Dragon, speaks during press conference on Tuesday in Southlake. The groups urged theCarroll school district to negotiate in good faith after it was invited by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to negotiate a resolution of four civil rights complaints. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

“But if this is the case, and if you have a Black, brown, Jewish, Muslim or gay student, I would encourage you to rethink moving to Southlake,” she said.