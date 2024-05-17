Southlake Carroll school board OKs lawsuit against Biden Administration over Title IX rules

The Carroll school board voted Wednesday to authorize a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s “redefinition of sex in Title IX.”

The nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom of Scottsdale, Arizona, will represent the district pro bono. The Biden Administration announced proposed changes in April. They would broaden protections for LGBTQ and pregnant students.

The 7-0 vote was taken after an executive session during the board meeting Wednesday night.

Board president Cameron Bryan said no tax dollars will be used.

“The board takes its responsibility for all staff and students seriously,” Bryan said. “This is about protecting our daughters and girls from boys accessing their bathrooms and locker rooms”

ADF is committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, marriage and family, and the sanctity of life, according to its website.

The ADF secured Supreme Court victories, including overturning Roe V. Wade, allowing employer-sponsored health insurance to exclude birth control and blocking pandemic-era health rules, according to the New Yorker.

The vote to work with the Alliance Defending Freedom comes a week after trustees voted unanimously in favor of a resolution “denouncing” the Biden Administration over the proposed changes to Title IX. They could take effect in August.

The proposed changes include broadening protections to include pregnant and LGBTQ students.

The Biden Administration revised the Title IX rules to protect against discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.

But the new rules did not address whether transgender students should be able to play on sports teams corresponding to their gender identity.

Carroll’s resolution says in part that trustees are “expressing deep concern over the potentially negative impact on our students and community and that the CISD Board of Trustees urges the Biden Administration to consider these changes and engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders including educators, students and parents.”