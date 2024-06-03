Southington schools to close Tuesday, dismiss early Wednesday for Trooper Pelletier’s wake, funeral

Schools in Southington will be closed on Tuesday for the wake of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier and will dismiss early on Wednesday for his funeral in Hartford.

Pelletier, a 34-year-old husband and father of two, was struck and killed last week during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 by a man who was allegedly intoxicated, according to Connecticut State Police. Calling hours for family and friends will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Fellow law enforcement can offer their condolences from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ahead of the wake, Superintendent of Southington Schools Steven G. Madancy announced all schools would be closed on Tuesday.

Schools will run on a modified, early-dismissal schedule on Wednesday when hundreds of motorists are expected in the procession, Madancy said.

Pelletier’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford at 61 Savitt Way.

Funeral services set for CT state trooper killed in hit-and-run crash

Southington High School on Wednesday will be in session from 7:37 to 11:15 a.m., and Karen Smith Academy will hold classes from 7:40 to 10:50 a.m., according to Madancy.

The DePaolo and Kennedy Middle Schools will hold classes from 8:05 to 11:45 a.m.

According to Madancy, Flanders, Hatton, Oshana, South End and Thalberg Elementary Schools will run on an early-side schedule from 8:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Derynoski, Kelley and Strong Elementary Schools will run on the late side from 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pelletier was born in New Britain on Aug. 6, 1989, according to an obituary. He graduated from Southington High School in 2007 before attending Central Connecticut State University, where he graduated in 2012, the obituary said.

The father of two joined the Connecticut Department of Correction in June 2013 and left the agency two years later to become a state trooper. He graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy in December 2015 and was assigned to the Troop H barracks in Hartford.

Pelletier lived in Southington with his wife and kids, according to the obituary.

He was killed while conducting a routine traffic stop last Thursday on I-84 in Southington just prior to Exit 31, state police said. Pelletier was walking back to his cruiser during the stop when he was struck by a passing motorist just before 2:45 p.m.

The driver took off from the scene.

CT state police: Trooper killed by hit-and-run driver on I-84 in Southington

State police said they apprehended the man responsible, identified as 44-year-old Alex Oyola-Sanchez, nearby after his vehicle became disabled.

He remains held on $1.5 million bond on manslaughter, evading responsibility and other charges, records show.