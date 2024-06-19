Southgate-Lewis House in East Austin reopens for Juneteenth celebration

After being inactive for around 5 years, the Southgate-Lewis House finally reopened to the public on Saturday.

The event took place in East Austin, 1501 E. 12th Street, and was organized by the W.H. Passon Historical Society, the house's trustee and steward.

The opening called for the community to celebrate Black history ahead of Juneteenth and participate in a discussion centered around Black voices in Austin. Panelists included Dr. Paniel Joseph, Professor at UT LBJ and Director of the Center for Study of Race and Democracy (CRSD); Ora Houston, former first City Council Member of District 1; and Jennifer Cumberbatch, founder of Full Measure and artist.

They spoke on new DEI policies, Austin’s Black history and cultural preservation.

District 1 Council Member Natasha Harper Madison joined Virginia Cumberbatch, Board Chair of the W.H. Passon Society, with opening remarks. The event later featured a kids' reading corner hosted by the co-author of a new children’s book, “The City We Built” by Terry P. Mitchell.

A new board was reestablished in 2023 after the house gained its 501c3 status, the federal tax exemption needed for nonprofit organizations, allowing them to reopen to the public.

Terry P. Mitchell presents the book she co-authored, titled "The City We Built," while reading in the Juneteenth Kids Corner during the house party. Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier.

What is the Southgate-Lewis House?

The Southgate-Lewis House is a repository for African-American History and Culture in the region of East Austin, which historically became an African-American neighborhood. People can come and make sure that documentation pertaining to Black history and local leaders stays preserved for as long as possible, “or else it could be lost forever in someone's attic or a trash can,” Mitchell said.

The house is relaunching with a renewed vision to serve as a connector and cultural generator for the city and as a safe space for the Black community, art, and stories, according to their website.

Virginia Cumberbatch, who has worked over a year and a half with the Passon Society to reintroduce this space to the community, said that it would serve as a powerful and beautiful reminder of how the Black population has contributed to the city's cultural landscape.

“Given what we see as continued gentrification and cultural and physical displacement specifically of Black and brown people in the city, it is very important to preserve, maintain and document our stories,” Virginia Cumberbatch said. As board chair, Virginia Cumberbatch is tasked with galvanizing support, casting a new vision for the historic space and organizing the board that had been dormant for a decade.

Virginia Cumberbatch, board chair of the Southgate-Lewis House, addresses attendees at the Juneteenth party. The historic home is a focal point of the African American Cultural Heritage District in East Austin. "Black Austin history literally lives and breathes in this house," Cumberbatch said.

Southgate-Lewis House is a historical landmark

The house, constructed in 1888, now stands as an African-American historical landmark, according to its website.

In 1986, UT Professor Emeritus Dr. Duane Albrecht presented the house as a gift to the Passon Society. His objective was to secure and preserve materials and artifacts related to Black culture in Austin and Travis County. Dr. Albrecht acquired the home after completing his Ph.D. at the University of Berkeley and becoming an assistant professor at the University of Texas.

"The house was condemned and scheduled for demolition," Dr. Albrecht said. "It was practically free."

Upon purchasing the house, Dr. Albrecht quickly recognized its historical significance. Since then, he has been committed to its preservation. "I could have sold the house, but I wanted it to live on forever, to be one of the historic buildings in Austin," he said.

Dr. Albrecht expressed joy in seeing the house grow as a historic landmark and garnering public interest.

Virginia Cumberbatch explained that the W.H. Passon Society has partnered with Gensler, a global design and architecture firm, to assess the space and determine its optimal use. She said they envision the space as a gallery and a community space where people can come together for programming events.

“There are so many artifacts that we want to be able to present in a meaningful way and we also want to be the custodians of other pieces that the community members might have,” she added.

Why is it important to preserve the Southgate-Lewis House?

"Austin history and Black history literally lives and breathes in this house," Virginia Cumberbatch emphasized. She underscored the importance of preserving the house, especially now with the enactment of DEI laws and SB-17, which, in her view, diminish conversations about race, history, and truth.

“If we are not the ones preserving and documenting these stories, we clearly cannot rely on the government to do so,” she asserted.

Author and professor Peniel Joseph opens a panel Saturday during A Juneteenth House Party at the Southgate-Lewis House in East Austin. Joseph was joined on the panel by Jennifer Cumberbatch, center left, and former Austin City Council Member Ora Houston, center right. The celebration honored Juneteenth as well as the relaunch of the Southgate-Lewis House as a community centerpiece for East Austin.

She also believes that cultural preservation and storytelling can foster community healing and connection. “Because the city is expanding rapidly, it is important to know the literal ground they are standing on,” she added.

Mitchell echoed the sentiment, stating, “In a city where we feel like we're being pushed out. It's important to recognize that not only where we once were, but we are still here.”

Above all, Mitchell and Virginia Cumberbatch expressed their desire for this event to raise awareness about the house. “We want to continue to honor, recognize and celebrate Black history on Juneteenth, recognizing those that have come before us, their history and the shoulders of who we stand on,” Mitchell emphasized.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Southgate-Lewis House in Austin reopens for Juneteenth celebration