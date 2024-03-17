Southern York County man dies days after single-vehicle crash: York County Coroner

A southern York County man died at WellSpan York Hospital four days after he suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Johnathan Dexter, 36, of the 300 block of Church Street in Glen Rock died Thursday afternoon of multiple blunt force trauma. The manner is accidental, a news release states.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. March 10 on Hametown Road in Shrewsbury Township, the release states.

Dexter was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree, the release states. He was trapped and unresponsive, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dexter was not wearing a seatbelt, the release states.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

No autopsy will be done, but the coroner's office obtained routine toxicology.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Glen Rock man dies 4 days after crash in Shrewsbury Township PA