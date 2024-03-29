Southern University police chief selected to FBI training unit, international board

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police chief at Southern University in Baton Rouge was named the 2024-2025 director-at-large for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.

Joycelyn M. Johnson will be a part of the largest professional association that is committed to excellence in campus public safety and law enforcement, according to a release.

“I am humbled to have been selected for these great opportunities,” Johnson said. “It is a great honor to represent Southern University and A&M College in these two stellar programs.”

In addition to being named the 2024-2025 director-at-large for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, Johnson was also selected to be a part of the sixth cohort of the FBI National Command Course, according to a release.

The command course offers the following training to higher-ups of law enforcement, according to a release:

To enhance relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

To grow liaison between departments resulting in more successful policing.

To improve public safety overall.

Johnson began patrolling for Southern University in 1999 and has held every rank except for Captain. She has upgraded the technology of Southern University’s Police Department for day-to-day operations and partnered with local and national agencies.

