Southern University chancellor: New courses, tech improvements will help students, community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “We have to recognize that Southern University is a place where leaders are born,” SU Chancellor John Pierre told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, June 24.

He became chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus after the university divided the role from the president’s tasks last year.

Pierre said the HBCU is seeing high student enrollment. He also highlighted a new course in partnership with IBM that will be offered to all freshmen students this fall.

“Issues related to cyber security come up, and we’ve got to help produce solutions to that. As part of freshman orientation classes, (they) are going to get training in cyber security, which will lead, if they take it very seriously, to opportunities where they will get industry-based certifications in cyber security,” Pierre said.

He also said upcoming improvements will help students and bridge some of the digital divide in Louisiana.

“We have received a grant that will allow us to improve 5G capacity throughout the campus of Southern and within a 15-mile radius of Southern University,” he said.

Other plans for this upcoming year include faculty compensation and a focus on mental health across the campus. He also said people can expect to see community involvement.

“Look for John Pierre to be in a lot of places. He’s going to be in your neighborhood and he’s going to be talking all things Southern University,” he said.

Pierre emphasized that a lot of new plans are in the works and said he is excited to share more later in the year.

