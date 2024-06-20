Southern University celebrates Juneteenth with spotlight on local black entrepreneurs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University hosted a Juneteenth event focusing on local Black entrepreneurs and the patent and resource center.

“For me, it’s a day of freedom. Freedom from that point of time and freedom now to innovate and create,” said Benjamin Harris, owner of Beauty by Benjamin LLC, when talking about Juneteenth.

Harris’ business focuses on styling, barber, beauty and pet products. He also has a clothing line. He gives thanks to the Southern University’s Patent and Trademark Resource Center for helping him trademark his products and brand.

Using his creativity for his businesses and the resource center, he attended the event to encourage others to follow their dreams.

“It could be a recipe, it could be products, it can be in your community and you just want to make your community a better place,” he said. “We have the same potential and same spirit within us.”

Other local Black entrepreneurs shared their businesses and hardships. Dr. Dawn Kight, dean of libraries at Southern University said it all narrowed down to inspire people in the community with what freedom is today.

“When we are empowered with knowledge, information, with the resources needed to help improve our lives, that promotes freedom,” said Kight.

Now with the knowledge of the event, Harris hopes people take away encouragement to go after their dreams for this Juneteenth.

“We all have buried gold and diamonds that exist within us,” he said.

To find out more information on Southern University’s Patent and Trademark Resource Center, you can visit the John B. Cade Library, first floor, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

