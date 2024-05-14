Southern Tier police agencies to receive state funding

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Law enforcement agencies across the Southern Tier will be receiving a total of nearly $2.5 million in state funding to buy new equipment.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, New York State is giving $127 million to 378 sheriff’s offices and police departments outside of New York City that applied for funding. The departments will use these tax-funded grants to modernize their operations by purchasing new technology and equipment. The upgrades made through these purchases are expected to help prevent crimes, solve crimes, and improve public safety.

The agencies receiving funds can use the money to purchase license plate readers, mobile and fixed camera systems, computer-aided dispatch systems, software, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), gunshot detection devices, smart equipment for vehicles and officers, and more. According to Hochul’s Office, more than half of the total funding will be used to purchase license plate readers, body-worn and patrol vehicle equipment, and public safety camera systems.

A list of how much money agencies in the Southern Tier will be receiving broken down by county can be found below:

Chemung County

Elmira Police Department: $447,795

Elmira Heights Police Department: $96,738

Horseheads Police Department: $74,763

Schuyler County

Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office: $245,701

Watkins Glen Police Department: $208,727

Steuben County

Canisteo Police Department: $189,900

North Hornell Police Department: $59,800

Bath Police Department: $40,000

Corning Police Department: $195,000

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office: $665,000

Tioga County

Waverly Police Department: $253,752

All agencies receiving funds through these grants applied for the funding in the fall of 2023. The applications asked for agencies to specify which pieces of equipment they intended to purchase and the estimated cost for each item. The money being sent to these law enforcement agencies was accounted for in New York State’s Fiscal Year 2025 Enacted Budget.

