Southern Tier bridge replacements will utilize panels from Tappan Zee. See work plans.

Key travel corridors in the Western Southern Tier are set for major upgrades, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Two Steuben County bridges in Canisteo will be replaced using former Tappan Zee Bridge panels, while bridges servicing the Finger Lakes and Watkins Glen International are also scheduled for replacement this year.

Collectively, the projects mark a $10.1 million investment. Hochul said the new bridges will be more resilient to severe weather and expand access for pedestrians and cyclists.

"New York is determined to make the necessary investments in our state's infrastructure to give local communities and regional economies the transportation network they need to stay connected and remain competitive in the global economy," Hochul said.

Here’s what you need to know about each project as work gets started.

Panels from the famed Tappan Zee bridge were recommissioned on this bridge on Higgins Creek Road in Centerville, Allegany County, in 2019.

Canisteo bridges on Route 248 utilizing Tappan Zee Bridge panels

Deconstructed in 2017, portions of the Tappan Zee Bridge will be repurposed to replace bridges on state Route 248 over Sugar Creek and Bennett’s Creek in Canisteo. The Steuben County project is budgeted at $4.8 million.

The deck panels that once supported traffic on the Tappan Zee Bridge, spanning the Hudson River, will be fixed on the new Sugar Creek Bridge abutment. The bridge dates to 1939. A temporary bridge will be installed and traffic over Sugar Creek will continue during construction.

Bennett’s Creek bridge was built in 1974. It will also be replaced by a new multi-girder bridge. The project will be completed in phases, with traffic reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary signals.

Both Canisteo projects will feature weather resistant concrete and other materials, plus wider shoulders to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians. “Substantial construction” is expected to wrap up by the end the year.

Hochul said reusing the panels from the Tappan Zee will save time and money. Tappan Zee panels have previously been repurposed on bridges in Steuben and Allegany counties.

The state noted the bridge replacements will complement the recent $8.6 million project in Canisteo that transformed the village's downtown area.

“We appreciate New York State’s continued investment in Steuben County infrastructure,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Chair of the Steuben County Legislature. “Projects like this strengthen our communities and our economy. The commitment of funds towards the bridge projects benefits all taxpayers.”

New Schuyler County bridge on Route 14A will be in place this fall

Hochul also announced $2.3 million to replace the bridge carrying state Route 14A over Rock Stream Creek in the Schuyler County town of Reading.

The original structure was built in 1926. It will be replaced by a concrete arch bridge with wider shoulders. The new bridge is expected to have a service life of 70 years.

The Route 14A bridge permits access to the Finger Lakes region. The road ties into the Village of Watkins Glen and its popular attractions, including Watkins Glen State Park and Watkins Glen International, which will host its annual NASCAR weekend Sept. 11-15.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

Yates County bridge work on Route 54 already underway

A $3 million project will replace the state Route 54 bridge over Willow Grove Creek in the Yates County town of Milo with a steel girder bridge expected to last 75 years.

Demolition of the original bridge, which was built in 1938, started April 10.

The new structure will have wider shoulders and provide access to the Finger Lakes. Route 54 runs along the east side of Keuka Lake. The bridge work is expected to conclude this fall.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: New bridges in Steuben County utilizing panels from Tappan Zee