Southern Tier 2024 school budget and school board results

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Southern Tier residents joined the rest of New York on May 21 to vote on their local school districts’ proposed budgets for the 2024-2025 school year and for school board members, and the results are in.

Residents approved proposed school budgets for all but one district in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga counties. However, all propositions on the ballots did pass.

Both the Horseheads Central School District and the Corning-Painted Post School District needed super majorities (more than 60% of votes) to pass their budgets. Horseheads had enough votes in favor of its budget, but Corning-Painted Post did not have enough Yes votes for the proposed budget to pass, making CPP the only district out of the 21 districts in the area not to pass its budget.

Results for each budget and school board election can be found below.

Chemung County

Elmira City School District

Budget: Passed (669 Yes, 186 No) $150,716,226 0% tax levy change

Board of Education seats Jerry Holleran (559 votes) William Finnerty (517 votes) Michele Johnson (503 votes)



Elmira Heights School District

Budget: Passed (221 Yes, 54 No) $28,943,789 1.49% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Dominic Lucarelli (147 votes) Terrance Day (124 votes)

Proposition to purchase two buses: Passed (217 Yes, 57 No)

Capital reserve proportion: Passed (223 Yes, 40 No)

Horseheads School District

Budget: Passed (1,824 Yes, 906 No) $102,686,280 1.4% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Julie Monahan (1,130 votes) Susan Ungvarsky (1,187 votes) Kristine Dale (1,058 votes)

Proposition to buy new school buses: Passed (1,732 Yes, 985 No)

Schuyler County

Odessa-Montour School District

Budget: Passed (146 Yes, 30 No) $21,258,665 0% tax levy change

Board of Education seats Jason Dechow (132 votes) Robert Halpin (152 votes) Dana Sgrecci (139 votes)

Proposition to buy two new buses for $330,000: Passed (149 Yes, 24 No)

Dutton S. Peterson and Montour Falls Memorial Library funding: Passed (125 Yes, 49 No)

Building and facility improvement funding for $4,000,000: Passed (150 Yes, 24 No)

Transportation funding for $4,000,000: Passed (146 Yes, 29 No)

Maintenance equipment funding for $1,000,000: Passed (150 Yes, 24 No)

Watkins Glen School District

Budget: Passed (195Yes) $30,189,050 17.66% tax levy decrease

Board of Education seats Joe Stansfield (156 votes) Barbara Schimizzi (134 votes)

Proposition to lease diesel buses: Passed (202 Yes votes)

Steuben County

Addison School District

Budget: Passed (256 Yes, 120 No) $36,161,150 0% tax levy change

Board of Educations Seats James Mosher (281 votes) James Mitchell (188 votes)



Arkport School District

Budget: Passed (146 Yes, 83 No) $14,487,248 1.8% tax levy decrease

Board of Education Seats Patrick Flaitz (110 votes)

Proposition to purchase two diesel school buses: Passed (168 Yes, 58 No)

Library budget proposal: Passed (169 Yes, 58 No)

Avoca School District

Budget: Passed (120 Yes, 34 No) $13,586,253 2% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Shane Slayton (149 votes)

Vehicle purchase proposition: Passed (126 Yes, 27 No)

Bath School District

Budget: Passed (342 Yes, 82 No) $47,907,858 2.07% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Tess McKinley (348 votes)

Bus proposition: Passed (334 Yes, 84 No)

Bradford School District

Budget: Passed (126 Yes, 37 No) $10,327,414 4.5% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Alicia Palmer Thomas Torpy Jr.

Proposition to purchase two new school buses and one suburban: Passed (126 Yes, 27 No)

Campbell-Savona School District

Budget: Passed (156 Yes, 64 No) $26,164,445 1% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Ricky Salvagin (185 votes)

Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library funding: Passed (118 Yes, 103 No)

Canisteo-Greenwood School District

Budget: Passed (242 Yes, 27 No) $29,229,154 0% tax levy change

Board of Education seats George “Brad” Burd Marcy Bradley

Library proposition: Passed (202 Yes, 62 No)

Bus purchase proposition: Passed (238 Yes, 29 No)

Corning-Painted Post School District

Budget: Failed (1431 Yes, 1418 No)* $139,181,445 (Proposed) 1.91% tax levy increase (Proposed)

Board of Education seats Kelley Bacalles (2029 votes) Sam Nichols (1673 votes) Dale Wexell (1423 votes)

Buses and vehicles proposition: Passed (1,725 Yes, 1,118 No)

Southeast Steuben County Library proposition: Passed (1,734 Yes, 1,118 No)

*More than 60% of the votes had to be Yes for the budget to pass.

Hammondsport School District

Budget: Passed (220 Yes, 28 No) $16,650,960 2.92% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Kevin Bennett (122 votes)

Transportation purchases and expenditures proposition: Passed (213 Yes, 33 No)

Hornell City School District

Budget: Passed (194 Yes, 84 No) $44,458,794 2.61% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Meghann Khork

School bus reserve fund proposition: Passed (235 Yes, 42 No)

Transportation reserve fund proposition: Passed (227 Yes, 49 No)

Hornell Public Library budget of $370,955: Passed (201 Yes, 75 No)

Jasper-Troupsburg School District

Budget: Passed (88 Yes, 25 No) $14,636,208 3.2% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Melissa Miles (9 write-in votes)

Bus lease program proposition: Passed (94 Yes, 19 No)

Pick-up truck purchase proposition: Passed (93 Yes, 20 No)

Prattsburgh School District

Budget: Passed (171 Yes, 74 No, 3 Void) $11,970,023 6.79% tax levy decrease

Board of Education seats Stephanie Randall (207 votes) Brian Chaffee (212 votes) Donald Presher (222 votes)

Capital project proposition: Passed (156 Yes, 92 No)

Library budget proposition: Passed (129 Yes, 117 No)

Wayland-Cohocton School District

Budget: Passed (199 Yes, 44 No) $37,421,361 2% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Dr. Heidi Robinson (185 votes) Matthew Gleason (168 votes) Christopher Cicora (159 votes)

Library levy proposition: Passed (182 Yes, 63 No)

Tioga County

Spencer-Van Etten School District

Budget: Passed (145 Yes, 57 No) $27,772,401 7.28% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Erin Hudak (159 votes) Rick Rogers (156 votes)

Capital reserve proposition: Passed (159 Yes, 42 No)

Tioga Central School District

Budget: Passed (110 Yes, 19No) $23,993,367 1.64% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats Gregory Schweiger (121 votes)

Proposition to purchase a new school bus for $375,000: Passed (108 Yes, 21 No)

Waverly School District

Budget: Passed (215 Yes, 72 No) $42,356,814 2% tax levy increase

Board of Education seats David Ackland (235 votes) Janel Golden (187 votes)

Bus lease proposition: Passed (223 Yes, 64 No)

Capital improvement proposition: Passed (227 Yes, 62 No)

