Southern Poverty Law Center documents rise in extremist groups ahead of U.S. election

The Southern Poverty Law Center released its annual Year in Hate & Extremism Report Tuesday, documenting over 1,400 extremist groups operating in the United States in 2023. That includes 20 groups in Alabama.

The report identified 595 hate groups and 835 antigovernment extremist groups in the U.S. The organizations are categorized based on their primary rhetoric: general antigovernment, general hate, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, antisemitism, male supremacy, etc. The SPLC found 1,225 extremist groups in 2022.

“With a historic election just months away, this year, more than any other, we must act to preserve our democracy,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund. “That will require us to directly address the danger of hate and extremism from our schools to our statehouses.

"Our report exposes these far-right extremists and serves as a tool for advocates and communities working to counter disinformation, false conspiracies and threats to voters and election workers. Together, we can dismantle white supremacy and ensure all communities see themselves represented in our democracy.”

The report claims "hard-right groups are actively working to destabilize democratic institutions in America," saying that communities, including those of color, minority faiths, immigrants and LGBTQ+, are often targets of "hate-filled rhetoric and antigovernment conspiracies."

Specifically, the report claims Christian supremacy and dominionism were large causes in antigovernment conspiracies in an attempt to transform the U.S. "into an authoritarian state." It also found that male supremacy was a leading cause of hate, contributing largely to anti-abortion movements.

“Despite an alarming spike in hard-right groups and actions, we are encouraged by communities who have joined together to push back against voices that are preaching division and hate,” said Rachel Carroll Rivas, interim director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project. “In the face of hate and bigotry, we can — and we will — remain hopeful and safeguard our multiracial, inclusive democracy for generations to come.”

