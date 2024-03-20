Southern Miss, MSMS enter agreement to open pipeline to Hattiesburg with scholarships

Students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science were offered scholarships to the University of Southern Mississippi in a new partnership between the two organizations. The new partnership creates an educational pathway for students for better opportunities in STEM fields. The partnership was formalized Wednesday, May 6, 2024, at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss., where MSMS is located.

It was a dream of late Gov. William Winter more than 40 years ago to establish a high school to bring together some of the state's brightest minds to study in the fields of math and science.

It took about seven years to make that dream come true, but in 1988, the doors of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science opened with 136 students eager to extend their education beyond the state requirements.

This week, students at MSMS were offered the opportunity to take that learning even further with a partnership between the school and the University of Southern Mississippi that provides scholarships to all MSMS graduates.

School officials announced the partnership during a ceremony Wednesday at MSMS, which is located on the Mississippi University for Women campus in Columbus. During the ceremony, tuition scholarship certificates were given to more than 100 MSMS seniors. The students who accept the scholarships must begin taking classes in the fall.

“We deeply appreciate USM’s full-tuition scholarship offer for the Class of 2024," MSMS Interim Director Ginger Tedder said in a news release. "This will not only provide valuable financial support for our students but also help to address the brain drain in Mississippi by encouraging our talented students to stay in the state for higher education.”

Chad Edmonson of Hattiesburg was a student at MSMS before attending the University of Southern Mississippi. His brother and sister-in-law also were students at MSMS and USM, where his parents also earned degrees.

Edmonson was in Columbus Wednesday to attend the announcement.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the students at Mississippi's best high school to attend Mississippi's best university," he said.

Southern Miss President Joseph Paul said the investment would benefit the university as well as the graduating students.

“We know that MSMS graduates are not only high ability but have also been well prepared for college by an elite faculty,” Paul said in the release. “They have learned how to manage residential learning. They are ready for college, and when they leave Southern Miss, they will be ready for life.

"We consider this a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

Kristi Motter, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, agreed.

“We have a long-standing relationship with MSMS and know that students who enroll at Southern Miss after graduating from MSMS are ready to tackle the world,” she said. “They are ready to learn, ready to engage and ready for their next journey. We want them to enroll to make Southern Miss better because they were here.”

Students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science pose with University of Southern Mississippi President Joe Paul. The students were offered scholarships to the University of Southern Mississippi in a new partnership between the two organizations. The new partnership creates an educational pathway for students for better opportunities in STEM fields. The partnership was formalized Wednesday, May 6, 2024, at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss., where MSMS is located.

Southern Miss is not the first university in the country to offer scholarships to STEM students.

“Several of our sister STEM schools have established partnerships that provide full-tuition scholarships from their in-state institutions of higher learning," Tedder said. "Our partnership with USM thrills us because it brings that same opportunity to MSMS graduates.”

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is a residential high school that emphasizes science, technology, engineering and mathematics for Mississippi 11th- and 12th-graders in an innovative, immersive setting.

Any high school sophomore who is a Mississippi resident may apply to MSMS. Admission is based on a number of factors: student interest, academic performance, standardized test scores, extracurricular activities and personal accomplishments.

Tedder said the partnership with USM could inspire more students to apply to MSMS.

“As a state school with students from across Mississippi, this will boost awareness of the exceptional educational experience we offer,” she said. “USM’s investment in some of Mississippi’s best students is really an investment in Mississippi. Overall, we believe this partnership will have a positive and lasting impact on our school’s enrollment.”

To learn more

For more information or to apply at MSMS, visit themsms.org.

For more information about the University of Southern Mississippi, visit usm.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss, MSMS give Mississippi students scholarship opportunity